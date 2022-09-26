Navratri 2022 Day 1 (White): Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & Others Give Us Ethnic Wear Cues

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore this classic white Anarkali suit during the promotions of her film Kalank, and we feel that this stunning outfit is perfect to make an elegant style statement on the first day of Navratri. The suit's upper half which is heavily done with golden threadwork, makes the outfit even more classy.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dare to go bold? Then, don't shy away from picking up an icy-white six-yard wear with a sequinned halter necked bralette blouse like Janhvi Kapoor for your first garba night today.

Priyanka Chopra

A sheer white lehenga set is just what you need if subtlety is your thing and Priyanka Chopra shows you how to nail that look! Team that look with a pair of dainty 'jhunkas' and part your hair sideways and you are ready to make many hearts skip a beat.

Deepika Padukone

If you are a minimalist who wants to make several heads turn, take a cue from Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in a white organza sari with a strappy sequinned blouse. Keeping your neck bare, you can choose to flaunt some ornate earrings for that extra glam look.

Madhuri Dixit

A quick look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram page shows that Bollywood's dhak-dhak girl always has her fashion game on point. For the first day of Navratri today, you can pick up an embroidered Anarkali suit like this iconic star to dazzle wherever you head.