Pathaan Teaser: 5 Things Which Made Us Go All Hearts In This SRK, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Film
Shah Rukh Khan's last full-fledged appearance on screen was in Aanand Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in 2018. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch him in action in theatres though earlier this year, the Bollywood superstar did extended cameos in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.
On his 57th birthday today (November 2, 2022), the makers of his upcoming action thriller Pathaan treated fans with a special surprise by unveiling the teaser of this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The video went viral in no time and netizens couldn't stop gushing over King Khan's 'bang'istic comeback on the celluloid.
We list down five things that we absolutely loved in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan. Brace your seat belts as here we go-
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda' Dialogue
We bet you too must have got goosebumps after hearing King Khan in his baritone say 'zinda hain' followed by his ringing laughter. Now, that's what we call a 'dhamakedaar' comeback on screen!
Deepika Padukone's Sultry Avatar
Dressed in a black gown with a plunging neckline, doesn't Deepika Padukone remind you of Ana De Armas from Daniel Crag's No Time To Die in this frame in this teaser of Pathaan?
Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Face-Off
Going by the buzz, John Abraham reportedly essays the role of the main antagonist in this espionage thriller and the sneak-peek which was dropped by the makers today, already gave us a hint of the 'explosion' that's in store for us.
Heart Thumping Action Sequences
Be it the 'Badshah' of Bollywood going all guns blazing with his shotgun or Deepika Padukone beating the bad guys to pulp in a white halter-neck top and an orange wrap skirt, director Sidharth Anand has made sure to serve us some top-notch action to keep us hooked to the screen.
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Chemistry
After films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have reunited on screen after eight years and going by the little glimpse of their chemistry that we got in the teaser, we can safely say that the duo is all geared up to set fire on screen once again!