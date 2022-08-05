Rakhi 2022: 5 Reasons To Watch Akshay Kumar-Starrer Raksha Bandhan With Your Siblings On The Festive Day
Rakhi, a festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond of brothers and sisters, is around the corner and to make this special day a bit more special, filmmaker Aanand L Rai is releasing his next film titled as Raksha Bandhan on August 11, 2022. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead along with five other young actresses, who play the role of his sisters. If you are planning to watch the film on Rakhi, we will tell you why you are making the right choice.
Festive Bonanza For Siblings
What could be a better film to watch on Rakhi than a film that actually celebrates the bond of siblings? Even though we have just watched the trailer of the film, we are pretty sure that it has everything that siblings would love to watch together on the silver screen.
A Rare Star Cast
Well, to watch Akshay Kumar frequently on the silver screen is anything but rare. However, to watch him share the screen space with young actresses who have just started out in the film industry will indeed be a fresh experience for the moviegoers.
Aanand L Rai
There's no denying that Rai is one of the most prominent filmmakers of B-town and to watch his work on the silver screen is always a pleasure.
Simple Story With Feelings Written All Over It
If you have watched the trailer of Raksha Bandhan, you would know that the film's story is pretty simple, but one thing is sure that so many scenes of the film have 'feelings' written all over it. The film has different layers, right from comedy to emotional and we are sure that Akshay will nail it in every single scene.
Reunion Of Akshay & Bhumi
We loved Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar in Toliet: Ek Prem Katha and it would be a treat for the eyes to watch them together after good five years.
Are you planning to watch the film in theatres? Tell us in the comments section below.