Rakhi 2022: 5 Reasons To Watch Akshay Kumar-Starrer Raksha Bandhan With Your Siblings On The Festive Day

Festive Bonanza For Siblings

What could be a better film to watch on Rakhi than a film that actually celebrates the bond of siblings? Even though we have just watched the trailer of the film, we are pretty sure that it has everything that siblings would love to watch together on the silver screen.

A Rare Star Cast

Well, to watch Akshay Kumar frequently on the silver screen is anything but rare. However, to watch him share the screen space with young actresses who have just started out in the film industry will indeed be a fresh experience for the moviegoers.

Aanand L Rai

There's no denying that Rai is one of the most prominent filmmakers of B-town and to watch his work on the silver screen is always a pleasure.

Simple Story With Feelings Written All Over It

If you have watched the trailer of Raksha Bandhan, you would know that the film's story is pretty simple, but one thing is sure that so many scenes of the film have 'feelings' written all over it. The film has different layers, right from comedy to emotional and we are sure that Akshay will nail it in every single scene.

Reunion Of Akshay & Bhumi

We loved Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar in Toliet: Ek Prem Katha and it would be a treat for the eyes to watch them together after good five years.

