Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Bollywood Star Is A Firecracker

A Master Of All Shades

Be it playing the street-smart Bittoo Sharma in his debut film Band Baaja Baraat, an aspiring rapper in Gully Boy or the ferocious Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has pushed himself out of his comfort zone to deliver brilliance on screen.

His Befikre Attitude Is A Winner

If we had to define Singh in two words, it would be 'bold' and 'bindass'. He is not only a fearless actor but also a man of candour once the camera stops rolling! His self-confidence and care-a-damn attitude makes him even more irresistible.

We Go Hearts Over Ranveer's Quirky Sense Of Fashion

Not just his on screen work, Ranveer Singh doesn't believe in playing safe when it comes to his wardrobe as well. Eye-popping neon colors, funky prints and man skirts; the actor pulls off everything like a boss!

His Bromance With His Co-Stars Is All Things Cool

Ever heard reports of Ranveer Singh not getting along with his co-stars? Well, we haven't heard so far! In an industry with a competitive streak, the actor gets along like a house on fire with his contemporaries. In fact, he is even friends with his exes. Definitely he's the man who everybody loves!

The Way He Is Appreciative About His Actress-Wife Deepika Padukone Makes Us Go 'Aww'

From their dating days to now their marital life, Ranveer Singh wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his lady love Deepika Padukone. His interviews are incomplete without mentioning how his actress-wife has changed his life for the better. Gosh, these two even make our hearts go mushy with their PDA on social media.