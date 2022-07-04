Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Bollywood Star Is A Firecracker
The year was 2010 when a young lad graced the screen for the first time with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat. Casting director Shanoo Sharma had spotted him at a nightclub and asked him to audition for the male lead.
When the romantic comedy hit the marquee, the audience went 'ainvayi ainyavi' over the fresh face. Little did anyone know that this bundle of talent would soon become one of the most popular stars of Bollywood! Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh. He is relatable, funny and expressive to the word T, and fans can't get enough of his qualities and quirks.
As Ranveer Singh turns a year older tomorrow (July 5, 2022), we list down five reasons why we can't stop singing 'Tune meri entriyaan re, Dil mein baji ghantiyaan re' for the Bollywood star.
A Master Of All Shades
Be it playing the street-smart Bittoo Sharma in his debut film Band Baaja Baraat, an aspiring rapper in Gully Boy or the ferocious Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has pushed himself out of his comfort zone to deliver brilliance on screen.
His Befikre Attitude Is A Winner
If we had to define Singh in two words, it would be 'bold' and 'bindass'. He is not only a fearless actor but also a man of candour once the camera stops rolling! His self-confidence and care-a-damn attitude makes him even more irresistible.
We Go Hearts Over Ranveer's Quirky Sense Of Fashion
Not just his on screen work, Ranveer Singh doesn't believe in playing safe when it comes to his wardrobe as well. Eye-popping neon colors, funky prints and man skirts; the actor pulls off everything like a boss!
His Bromance With His Co-Stars Is All Things Cool
Ever heard reports of Ranveer Singh not getting along with his co-stars? Well, we haven't heard so far! In an industry with a competitive streak, the actor gets along like a house on fire with his contemporaries. In fact, he is even friends with his exes. Definitely he's the man who everybody loves!
The Way He Is Appreciative About His Actress-Wife Deepika Padukone Makes Us Go 'Aww'
From their dating days to now their marital life, Ranveer Singh wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his lady love Deepika Padukone. His interviews are incomplete without mentioning how his actress-wife has changed his life for the better. Gosh, these two even make our hearts go mushy with their PDA on social media.