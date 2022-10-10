Rekha Birthday Special: 5 Reasons To Go 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein' Over The Diva!

We Go 'Salaam-E-Ishq Over' Rekha's Screen Presence

With her 'adayein' and 'nazaakat', the veteran actress always makes sure that your eyes remain glued to her every time she appears on the celluloid. Her signature salaam is enough to go 'ufff' all the way!

Rekha- The Incredible Performer

Be it as a courtesan with a broken heart in Umrao Jaan, a traumatized housewife in Ghar, a vivacious girl in Khoobsurat or a woman who is on revenge-seeking spree in Khoon Bhari Maang, the actress always slipped into her roles effortlessly and made the audience a part of her cinematic world.

Her Undying Love For Kajeevaram Sarees

We have often seen actresses dishing out fashion goals in sarees but nobody can match the elegance of Rekha's 'seven-yard' appearances. "Whenever I wear a saree or a Kanjeevaram, I feel I am engulfed with love, protection and a lot of softness from my mother," the ultimate beauty had once revealed in an interview.

Forever Bindass

At a time when most heroines were hush-hush about their relationships, there you had this alluring beauty making frank confessions about unrequited love and heartbreak in her interviews. Her colourful private life always remained a fodder of gossip for the tabloids, but the actress never cared a damn!

A Timeless Beauty

Her transition from an unattractive maiden to an oomph-oozing actress is known to all. Do you know secret behind her age-defying looks? Yoga and a healthy lifestyle!