Rubina Dilaik To Akshay Kumar: Actors Who Nailed Transgender Roles On Screen
Who doesn't love actors who step out of their comfort zone to try something different on screen? Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen too believes the same. In her two-decade long career filled with memorable characters and sizzling songs, the Bong beauty is now gearing up to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in her upcoming biopic Taali.
The makers recently dropped her first look from the film in which she is seen wearing a red green saree with a big round maroon bindi on her forehead. Sushmita's look has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans cannot wait to see her in this new avatar.
Amid this anticipation surrounding Sushmita's upcoming outing, we hit the rewind button and take a quick look at the actors who played transgender characters on screen.
Rubina Dilaik
At a time when 'saas bahu', love triangles and bigamy stories dominate the small screen, television's 'chhoti bahu' picked up the unconventional route and chose to play a transgender in Colors' popular TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her performance as Soumya earned rave reviews from every nook and corner.
Kubbra Sait
Considered to be a turning point in her career, actress Kubbra Sait wooed the audience with her performance as Cuckoo in the popular Netflix show Sacred Games.
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar ditched his macho image to play a transgender who is a revengeful spirit in Kanchana's Hindi remake titled Laxmii.
Vijay Raaz
Even in his limited screen space, Vijay Raaz shone bright as Gangubai's nemesis and trans madam Raziabai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. His confrontation scene with Alia Bhatt packs a punch.
Sharad Kelkar
In a horror-comedy which was a burj khalifa-sized disappointment (Laxmii), Sharad Kelkar turned out to be the 'soul' of the film. A few felt that he even overshadowed Akshay with his impressive performance.
Sadashiv Amrapurkar
Late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar sent shivers down our spine with his volatile rage as the main antagonist Maharani in Sanjay Dutt-Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak. Considered to be one of the best transgender portrayals in Bollywood, this cult character even earned him a Filmfare award.
Paresh Rawal
There's more to actor Paresh Rawal than his knack for comedy! The veteran artist was quite a revelation with his sensitive portrayal of Tikku in Mahesh Bhatt's acclaimed film Tamanna.
Ashutosh Rana
The seasoned actor made for a terrifying villain in Akshay Kumar-Preity Zinta's Sangharsh. (Trivia: Ashutosh Rana posed as a woman on the phone and convinced director Tanuja Chandra to cast him in the film).
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor took everyone by surprise with her stellar performance as Maanvi, a trans woman who battles stigma and belief after her boyfriend discovers a shocking truth about her in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.