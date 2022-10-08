Rubina Dilaik To Akshay Kumar: Actors Who Nailed Transgender Roles On Screen

Rubina Dilaik

At a time when 'saas bahu', love triangles and bigamy stories dominate the small screen, television's 'chhoti bahu' picked up the unconventional route and chose to play a transgender in Colors' popular TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her performance as Soumya earned rave reviews from every nook and corner.

Kubbra Sait

Considered to be a turning point in her career, actress Kubbra Sait wooed the audience with her performance as Cuckoo in the popular Netflix show Sacred Games.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar ditched his macho image to play a transgender who is a revengeful spirit in Kanchana's Hindi remake titled Laxmii.

Vijay Raaz

Even in his limited screen space, Vijay Raaz shone bright as Gangubai's nemesis and trans madam Raziabai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. His confrontation scene with Alia Bhatt packs a punch.

Sharad Kelkar

In a horror-comedy which was a burj khalifa-sized disappointment (Laxmii), Sharad Kelkar turned out to be the 'soul' of the film. A few felt that he even overshadowed Akshay with his impressive performance.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar sent shivers down our spine with his volatile rage as the main antagonist Maharani in Sanjay Dutt-Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak. Considered to be one of the best transgender portrayals in Bollywood, this cult character even earned him a Filmfare award.

Paresh Rawal

There's more to actor Paresh Rawal than his knack for comedy! The veteran artist was quite a revelation with his sensitive portrayal of Tikku in Mahesh Bhatt's acclaimed film Tamanna.

Ashutosh Rana

The seasoned actor made for a terrifying villain in Akshay Kumar-Preity Zinta's Sangharsh. (Trivia: Ashutosh Rana posed as a woman on the phone and convinced director Tanuja Chandra to cast him in the film).

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor took everyone by surprise with her stellar performance as Maanvi, a trans woman who battles stigma and belief after her boyfriend discovers a shocking truth about her in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.