Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 Pics That Prove Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Is Truly A Mumma’s Boy

Striking A Perfect Post With Salma

This pic is sheer love as Salman was seen posing barechest as he had his mother's back. To note, this pic was clicked in Malta while Salman and his team were shooting for Bharat which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead

Salman Khan Shakes A Leg With Salma

Salman makes sure to make the most of his time with Salman and this video is a proof. In another adorable video, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was seen shaking a leg with his mother. The mother son duo were dancing hand in hand on the popular song Cheap Thrills. As Salman was leading the dance, Salma was seen following her son calmly

Salman Khan Called His Mother’s Lap As Jannat

Salman, who is quite active on social media, shared a heartwarming pic with his mother which was about unconditional love. In the pic, Salman was seen resting his head in mother Salma's lap and compared it to heave. He captioned the image as, "Maa ki godh...Jannat".

Salman Khan Helped His Mother Explore Streets Of Malta

Salman makes sure to give his mother the best of everything and is quite protective of her. In this video, Salman was seen helping his mother explore the streets of Malta during the outdoor shooting for Bharat. The video featured the mother-son duo walking hand in hand while walking down the streets and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love.

Salman Introduced His Mother As A Producer

Salman Khan is a proud son and this was evident when he introduced her as the producer of his 2017 release Tubelight. Salma has now been associated with Salman Khan Productions. In fact, her name was even featured on the posters of Tubelight, Dabangg 3 and all the films produced by Salman Khan.