When Shah Rukh Khan Compared Shankar To Titanic Director James Cameron And Revealed Why He Rejected Nayak

Speaking about rejecting Nayak, which featured Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, Shah Rukh had told Rediff, "We were supposed to do Nayak together. I saw the Tamil original [Mudhalvan] and loved it. But I was not comfortable about doing the Hindi version. I told Shankar that in Tamil, that whole chief minister for a day thing worked brilliantly, but I did not think it was such a big issue in North India. I didn't think the concept would work as it is."

Shah Rukh Blamed Creative Differences For Rejecting Nayak

He further said that even though he liked the Tamil original, he and Shankar had some issues while discussing its Hindi remake. "Nothing major. Just that we didn't think alike on a few things, so it did not make sense to do it," said Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Compared Shankar To James Cameron

"He is one guy I most definitely want to work with. For me, he is like James Cameron... you know. He makes out-and-out entertainers on a gigantic scale, and that kind of thing can be a huge high," asserted the Devdas actor.

Cut To Present

While Shah Rukh has not made any official announcement about his upcoming film, he was spotted on the sets of YRF's Pathan- a film which is expected to mark his comeback on the silver screen.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also casts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.