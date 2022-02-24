Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why We Are Totally In 'Ishq Vishk' With This Bollywood Star

Hello Hottie!

Be it with his clean-shaven look or sporting a beard, Sasha knows how to make us go 'tum se hi' over his handsome looks. On screen too, the actor never shies away from experimenting with his looks.

Dream Big

Despite hailing from a film family, Shahid Kapoor's humble beginning as a background dancer in films like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai proves that he wasn't offered fame and success on a silver platter. Sailing through his highs and lows, the actor has established himself as a credible name in the film industry.

A Versatile Performer

If Shahid Kapoor's introvert businessman act as Aditya in Jab We Met made us swoon over him, we loved and loathed his character Kabir Singh in equal measures when he portrayed a jilted surgeon in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 Bollywood directorial by the same name. That's Shahid for you, always bringing his best to the table irrespective of the genres.

Further, his enigmatic dancing skills are like a cherry on the cake.

A Doting Husband

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput never fail to shell some major couple goals. Their cute banter and flirting with each other on social media is all things 'awww'.

Shahid's Bonding With His Kids Proves He Is Papa No 1

Despite his gruelling shooting schedules, Shahid makes sure to spend some quality time with his daughter Misha and son Zain. Occasionally, he takes to his Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into their fun-filled bonding sessions. In fact, Shahid's wife Mira had once revealed that their kids have a certain set of activities that they like to do only with him.