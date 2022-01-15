Sidharth Malhotra's Best Romantic Songs Which Define Different Shades Of Love

With his irresistibly charming looks, deep voice and passion for his craft, Sidharth Malhotra has carved his own niche in the film industry despite being an outsider. After a dream launch by Karan Johar in the 2012 film Student Of The Year along two other newcomers, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the handsome lad did a string of films. Some hit the bull's eye at the box office; others missed the mark.

Often criticized by critics for his acting chops, Sidharth finally silenced his naysayers last year when he delivered an impactful performance as the slained war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Vishnu Vardhan's Shershaah. The actor proved that there's more to him than just good looks.

"Being upfront is my inherent nature. I don't come from a film background. I grew up in Delhi. I had no idea about the workings of the industry. It took me a while to understand. But I've always remained honest. I like to say what I feel on the person's face. Though it's tough in this industry, I like to keep it clean - dealings or relationships," the Jabariya Jodi star had said in an interview with Filmfare magazine.

As Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older tomorrow (January 16) we bring you some of our favourite romantic tracks featuring the birthday boy which are a must in your playlist.

1. Teri Galliyan (Ek Villain)

Ankit Tiwari perfectly brings out the vulnerability of Sidharth Malhotra's character Guru in this romantic number from Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. The lyrics capture how someone who is in pain is slowly moving towards the streets of love.

2. Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee)

'Ishq Bulaava' crooned by Sanam Puri and Shipra Goyal is a soothing song which talks about how happens when love finally knocks at the door of one's heart.

3. Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan)

The pain of losing your loved ones is aptly described by Jubin Nautiyal's vocals in this melancholic number from Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Kunaal Verma's lyrics tugs at your heartstrings.

4. Teri Khair Mangdi (Baar Baar Dekho)

Looking for a heartbreak song when you just can't stop thinking about your ex but also wish him/her well at the same time? Pakistani singer Bilaal Saeed's song from Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif's Baar Baar Dekho is just what you need!

5. Ishq Wala Love (Student Of The Year)

Feeling the first pang of love? Shekhar Ravijani-Salim Merchant-Neeti Mohan's 'Ishq Wala Love' should be your go-do song as its tabla beats and the melodious strumming of guitar will make you float in the air.

6. Raataan Lambiyaan (Shershaah)

Jubin Nautiyal once again captures the essence of love in this romantic song which talks about the times when you just can't wait to catch a glimpse of your special someone.