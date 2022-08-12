Sridevi Birth Anniversary Special: Her Best Films Which Are A Must Watch For Every Cinephile

Sadma

Sridevi's woman-child act in Balu Mahendra's Sadma is considered to be one of her finest performances on screen. The role was a difficult tightrope to walk but the actress nailed every bit of it and left us teary-eyed in the climax which is touted to be one of the most heartbreaking cinematic moments. She along with another acting legend Kamal Haasan give us plenty of reasons to 'gale laga le' them.

Nagina

At a time when the box office was dominated by male heroes, Sridevi's female-centric film Nagina set the cash registers ringing. As an ichhadhari (shapeshifting) serpent, the actress catapulted to dizzying peak of stardom with this film. The hysteria created by her iconic snake dance on the song 'Main Teri Dushman' back then, proved that she was indeed a 'star' one of her kind.

Mr India

In a film about a vigilante hero, Sridevi 'hawa-hawaed' her way into our hearts with her incredible comic timing and her sexy act in a blue chiffon sari in the song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te'.

Chandni

We went 'chandni o meri chandni' over the legendary actress in this quintessential Yash Chopra love triangle. Sridevi lit every frame in the film with her flowing sarees and her alluring charm.

Chaalbaaz

Sridevi played two of her most enduring characters Anju and Manju in Pankaj Parashar's Chaalbaaz which revolved around two identical twins who get separated at birth. Do you folks know that she shot the famous 'Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai' in the rains when she was down with a fever of 101 degree?

Lamhe

Yash Chopra's Lamhe wasn't a box office hit, but Sridevi's performance continues to hold a special place in our hearts. With a dashing entry on 'Megha Re Megha' in Lata Mangeshkar's unmatched voice, the actress was an absolute delight on screen.

Judaai

As a woman who is obsessed to lead a wealthy lifestyle and forces her husband to marry a second woman for the same, Sridevi delivered a banger of a performance in Chalbaaz which also featured Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

English Vinglish

After a long sabbatical, Sridevi made a stunning comeback in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish where she warmed the cockles of our hearts with her heartwarming portrayal of Shashi Godbole.

Mom

As a mother who is hell-bent on seeking revenge on her daughter's wrongdoer, Sridevi's magnetic screen persona and stellar acting prowess in Mom doesn't let your eyes leave the screen even for a second.