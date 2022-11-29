Sushant Singh Rajput & 3 Other Men From Bihar Who Made A Name For Themselves In B-Town With Sheer Hard Work

Manoj Bajpayee

Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee made his film debut with the 1994 release 'Bandit Queen' and struggled to become one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood in his career spanning almost three decades. Talking about his dream of becoming an actor in an interview with Humans of Bombay, he said, "I'm a farmer's son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings-we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we'd go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny."

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sadly, Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us, however, his fans can never forget his strong performances. He hailed from Patna and established himself among the most hard-working stars in just a few years of working in Bollywood. After a successful film debut with 'Kai Po Che', he starred in projects like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy', and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' among others.

Pankaj Tripathi

The 'Sacred Games' star belongs to Belsand, a small village in Bihar's Goaplganj district. He started his acting career by playing small roles in various Bollywood films. However, things changed for him after playing a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' series. He then played meaty roles in 'Mimi', 'Ludo', 'Stree', 'Newton', and various other films as well as web shows.

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra, who comes from a middle-class family in Bihar's Darbhanga, began his career in show business in 1991 after landing a part in the 'Chanakya' TV series. After an initial struggle, he established himself in the film industry thanks to his acting prowess.