      Teej 2022: Dedicate These 5 Bollywood Songs To Your Wife To Make Her Fast Easygoing

      Today (August 30, 2022), many Indian women are celebrating Hartalika Teej- a festival, wherein wives observe fast for their husbands' long lives and safety. On this day, apart from observing fast, women doll up in Indian attires, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and offer bhog to them. If your wife is also celebrating Teej for you, we bring to you list of five Bollywood songs that you must play to make her fast easygoing.

      Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

      Track 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from Dum Laga Ke Haisha is so beautiful that it will surely leave a beautiful smile on your wife's face. This song celebrates togetherness and what could be a better day to dedicate this song to your wife than today?

      Tujh Mei Rab Dikhta Hai

      'Tujh Mei Rab Dikhta Hai' from Shah Rukh Khan's 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is one soulful track that it will make any wife's day, if it is dedicated to her. So, go ahead and dedicate this beautiful song to your wife without giving it a second thought.

      Tum Hi Ho

      If your world revolves around your wife and she is your everything- your best friend, partner-in-crime, companion, etc., then you must keep this song from Aashiqui 2 featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, in your playlist.

      Raabta

      A song that depicts love like no other! 'Raabta' from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Agent Vinod has beautiful lyrics and one just can't stop oneself from listening it on a loop.

      Saathiya

      The title track of Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji-starrer Saathiya is yet another beautiful song that will help you emote love for your partner perfectly.

      Go ahead, dedicate these songs to your wife and thank us later!

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 6:48 [IST]
