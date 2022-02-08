Valentine's Day 2022: Iconic On-Screen Couples In Hindi Cinema Who Redefined Love For Us

Raj Kapoor-Nargis

Our hearts skipped a beat when Raj Kapoor and Nargis went 'pyaar hua ikrar hua' under an umbrella on a rainy night in Shree 420 (1955). In the black and white era, this duo dazzled the 70mm screen with their enticing chemistry in many others films as well.

Guru Dutt-Waheeda Rehman

Legendary actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt's electrifying chemistry with his muse Waheeda Rehman is all things old world charm! The reel pair weaved magic in films like Pyaasa, Chaudvin ka Chand and Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam.

Dilip Kumar-Madhubala

While their real life love story met a tragic end, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala continue to epitomize romance on screen for generations spanning decades. Do you folks know that the two stars were not even on talking terms when they shot the iconic feather scene in Mughal-e-Azam? But once the camera rolled, love overcame all emotions. No wonder, the audience was in awe when Madhubala's Anarkali proclaimed her love for Prince Salim (Dilip Kumar) in the iconic 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' song.

Dharmendra-Hema Malini

When Bollywood's he-man Dharmendra wooed Hema Malini, the 'Dream Girl' of Hindi cinema on screen, the audience couldn't just get enough of their delightful chemistry. Some of their famous outings include Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl amongst others.

Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore

Hear the names Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore and the first image which conjures in your mind is that of Kaka trying to serenade Sharmila who is seated in a toy train throwing coy glances at him in the famous 'Mere sapno ki rani' song from Aradhna. We also got a glimpse of their passionate romance in 'Roop tera mastana' song from the same film.

One of the most popular pairs of late 60s and 70s, the legendary superstar and the winged eye-lined actress made several hearts flutter with their breezy chemistry.

Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor taught us to love 'khullum khulla' and left us mesmerized each time they appeared together on celluloid. Interestingly, their on-screen romance travelled beyond the scripts and entered their real life as well with the duo finally tying the knot in 1980.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha

"Main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai ... tum hoti toh kaisa hota ... tum yeh kehti, tum woh kehti, tum is baat pe hairaan hoti, tum us baat pe kitni hasti ... tum hoti toh aaisa hota, tum hoti toh waisa hota ... main aur meri tanhayi, aksar yeh baatein karte hai."

Almost four decades later, these poetic lines by Amitabh Bachchan from Yash Chopra's cult classic Silsila still hold a special place in our hearts. Amid strong whispers of a passionate romance brewing between Big B and Rekha, this duo created fireworks on screen in a string of films like Silsila, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr Natwarlal and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

For the millennials, romance means Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together on the big screen. In fact, many of us as kids even believed that the duo were a couple in real life as well! We danced with joy when SRK drooled over Kajol's 'kaali kaali aankhen' and our knees went jelly seeing him going 'tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam' and spreading his arms for his lady love Simran (Kajol) in the yellow mustard fields of Punjab.

Anil Kapoor-Sridevi

Who can forget a blue-saree clad Sridevi professing her love for the 'invisible' Mr India aka Anil Kapoor in the rains in the popular 'Kaate nahin katate' song? This famous duo went on to star in many films like Lamhe, Judaai and Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja.

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Their real-life romance didn't get a happy ending but Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone never fail to bring a smile on our faces with their endearing chemistry each time they share screen space; be it in movies or commercials.

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan

One cannot deny the fact that these ex lovers make for a eye-popping couple when it comes to reel. We swooned over them in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and eagerly waiting for them to reunite on screen again.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

After her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor went kaput, Deepika Padukone found love again; courtesy Ranveer Singh. Sparks flew both on and off screen while they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tragic romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and the rest is history! Every time these two appear together on screen, they raise up the temperature by several notches.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

We can't help ourselves from going 'mashallah' whenever we see Salman Khan sharing a frame with Katrina Kaif! Be it Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger or Bharat, their on-screen romance is nothing less than 'meethi meethi chashni'.