Valentines Day 2022: Do Not Propose Love To Your Crushes Without Dedicating These 5 Bollywood Songs

Valentine's week has already started and we know that not only lovebirds are excited about the ongoing week of love, but also those who have been waiting for this week to propose love to their crushes. If you are one of them, this article is totally for you! We bring to you a list of five Bollywood romantic songs that capture the essence of love perfectly, and will your crushes swooning over your proposal. Have a look...

Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met)

There's no denying that this is one of the most loved romantic songs of Bollywood, and its lyrics is perfect to dedicate to your crushes if you want to tell them how much they mean to you.

Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya)

For those who are not very good at expressing their feelings, this song comes as a blessing to them! Just dedicate this song to your crush and half of your is done.

Raabta (Agent Vinod)

Just like 'Tum Se Hi' and 'Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki', 'Raabta' from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Agent Vinod is terrific song to dedicate to your crush, if you want them to know about your feelings.

Chaar Kadam (PK)

We are cent percent sure that the charm of this song will help you to woo your crushes! So, don't even think twice before dedicating this song to the love of your life.

Haan Hasi Ban Gaye (Hamari Adhuri Kahani)

What can work better than this soothing number? Make your crush say 'yes' with this heart-melting song and celebrate the month of love with them.