Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: His Upcoming Slate Of Films Promise Us A Good Time In Cinema Halls

"I was hardly offered scripts before. I was doing whatever I was offered. People forget that you slowly build to become something. I look at it spiritually, which might be naive, but if something is mine, it will come to me," Varun Dhawan had candidly admitted in an interview with Grazia magazine.

This actor made his glossy debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year with a bunch of newcomers (Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt). In a career spanning almost a decade, Varun went on to star in a string of rom-coms and rib-tickling comedies like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No.1, and even squeezed in surprises like Badlapur and October in between.

Over a period of time, Varun has amassed a solid fan base including kids and youngsters who wait with bated breath for his films to hit the screens.

As the young dynamic star turns a year older tomorrow (April 24), let's have a look at what he has in store for us as an actor.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo After the hilarious Good Newwz, Raj Mehta's next is Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in leading roles. A few months back, the makers dropped first look stills of the films and fans couldn't get enough of Varun-Kiara's magical chemistry. According to reports, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples from different generations who get entangled in issues post marriage. Bhediya After doing a series of love stories and comedy films, Varun Dhawan is venturing into the horror-comedy space for the first time with Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. The much anticipated flick marks his reunion with Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. The teasers and the first look posters hint that Varun essays the role of a werewolf in the movie. Reportedly, the film is inspired by popular folklores from Arunachal Pradesh. Bawaal Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Bawaal which is reportedly a 'timeless love story'. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is currently being shot in Lucknow. It would be interesting to watch how Nitesh will be presenting Varun in a fresh avatar. Ekkis Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan, who gave us the acclaimed Badlapur, are reuniting again; this time for a biopic. The maverick filmmaker will be directing Varun in a film based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Initially, the film was supposed to roll in early 2022. However, rumours suggested that this film was put on hold owing to the pandemic. But now, with things slowly returning back to normalcy, there are chances that the film might go on floors soon once Varun wraps up Bawaal.

Besides these films, there is also a strong buzz that Varun is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a slice-of-life movie. However, there's no official word yet on the same from either of the sides.