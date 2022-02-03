When Abhishek Bachchan Reacted To Broken Engagement With Karisma Kapoor; 'I Am Bound To Feel The Pain'

Abhishek: I Am Bound To Feel The Pain

While speaking to Rediff.com, when Abhishek was asked about his personal crisis i.e., broken engagement with Karisma, followed by his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan's death, he had said, "I am bound to feel the pain. But I have to rise above my personal problems."

'I Am Only Answerable To My Parents'

Abhishek further added that his actor-dad Amitabh Bachchan taught him to never be afraid of retakes, because the audience will only see the final take.

He further said, "As for my personal life, no one can force me to talk about it. It is my problem and my pain. The only ones I am answerable to are my parents and immediate family."

Did You Know?

Karisma and Abhishek dated each other for over five years. It was year 2002, when the Kapoors and the Bachchans decided to turn their friendship into 'rishtedaari'.

Jaya Had Welcomed Karisma As Her 'To-Be-Daughter-In-Law'

In 2002, Jaya Bachchan had said, "I would, with the Bachchan and Nanda family, welcome another family into our group and that's the Kapoors- Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to-be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. That's Abhishek's gift to his parents on his father's 60th birthday."

Cut To Present

After Karisma's relationship with Abhishek went kaput, she got married to Sunjay Kapur, but her marriage didn't last long and the duo parted ways on a bitter note.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.