When Akshay Kumar Reacted To Having An Extramarital Affair With Priyanka Chopra & Destroyed Gossip Mills!

Akshay's Reaction To Affair Rumours With Priyanka

When Akshay had appeared in Aap Ki Adalat and India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma had asked him about his alleged affair with Priyanka, the Khiladi actor had said, "Nahi.. Wo galat hai (No, it's wrong)."

Akshay Destroyed Gossip Mills Buzzing With His Affair Rumours

For once and all, Akshay clarified that he is not romantically involved with Priyanka Chopra and he is very much happy with his dear wife Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay On Working With Priyanka

Back in those days, rumours were also rife that he had vowed not to work with Priyanka ever again. When he was asked about the same, he had said, "There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra."

He Had Further Said...

"Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure," averred Kumar.

Akshay & Priyanka Were A Hit Jodi On Screen

Akshay and Priyanka have given many hits to the industry including Andaaz and Aitraaz. It was 2005 film Waqt: Race Against Time when Akshay and Priyanka were seen together on the silver screen for the last time. Since then the duo has not worked with each other.