When An Angry Rekha Returned Amitabh Bachchan's Gifted Rings To Him; 'I Was Upset And We Broke Off After That'

Rekha On Returning Amitabh's Rings

While speaking to Stardust, Rekha had revealed that Amitabh had gifted her two rings that she always wore. But when Big B refused to work with her, she returned the rings and decided to part ways with him.

She said, "Naturally I was upset and we broke off after that."

Rekha Further Said...

"I was working in Khoobsurat at that time and I put my heart and soul into my role. You will notice that in the last half of the film I am not wearing my two rings. They have been given to me by him and I never remove them even when I am sleeping. But during those days when we had parted, I sent them back to him," shared Rekha.

Jhund Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Stands Tall; His 'Jhund' Scores The Winning Goal In Nagraj Manjule's Film

Rekha Was Hurt By Amitabh's Stern Decision

Apparently, Amitabh Bachchan had clearly told his directors and producers that he will not work with Rekha anymore, and when Rekha learnt about the same, she was deeply hurt.

Cut To Present...

It's been more than four decades since Amitabh and Rekha were seen together in a film. Their last collaboration was Silsila, which released in 1981 and it also featured Jaya Bachchan in the lead role.