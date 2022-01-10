When Deepika Padukone Did Not Make Any Fuss About Replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan In Ram-Leela

Deepika On If Replacing Kareena Affected Her Work

When asked if she was affected in any way considering the fact that she was not the first choice of Bhansali for Ram-Leela but Kareena was, she had told AskMen.com, "Not at all! When Sanjayji came to me, I was plain excited. I was ready to surrender to his vision. What happened earlier or later is none of my business. I guess I was destined to work with him."

Deepika On Superstar Tag

When asked how she looks at getting the tag of 'superstar', she had said that rather than feeling proud about it, she feels good about it. She further added that the given tag helps her to focus more on her work.

Deepika On What Keeps Her 'Grounded'

"I've always believed that success is temporary. So enjoy it till it lasts. It's me today; it will be someone else tomorrow. That's how this business works. One needs to stay balanced. If you enjoy your work, the rest happens on its own," asserted the Chennai Express actress.

Cut To Present...

Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan, which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.