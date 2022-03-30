when-karan-johar-reacted-to-mending-ways-with-priyanka-chopra-because-of-shah-rukh-khan

There was a time when Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra were not on good terms. It all happened when Priyanka was rumoured to be romantically involved with Shah Rukh Khan and it created an uproar in B-town. While none of them ever admitted that they were romantically involved with each other, buzz mills suggested that owing to closeness with Priyanka, Shah Rukh was constantly getting warnings from Gauri Khan.

During the same time, it was reported that Karan had dropped Priyanka Chopra from his friend list and banned her from his star-studded parties.

In 2012, when Priyanka graced the birthday party of KJo, a media portal contacted the filmmaker to know if they have let bygones be bygones, to which he had said that his relationship with Priyanka is back on track.

When asked if he invited Priyanka because Shah Rukh asked him to do so, he told Rediff, "There is no truth in that. I have always had a wonderful and warm relation with Priyanka. Actually, I can't keep grudges against anyone for long. When you are fond of people, you tend to deviate from that path. Perhaps both of us did."

He further said, "Being the older one, I invited her for my birthday party and was touched by her gesture. Without going back to what happened, I would say the relationship is back on track."

Karan clearly hinted that something went wrong between him and Priyanka, but refrained from mentioning the real reason behind his cold war with Priyanka.

In 2013, a guest who had attended Karan Johar's birthday bash, which was also attended by Priyanka, told the media portal, "Priyanka was in specially high spirits that evening. Looking radiant, Priyanka looked triumphant, and why not? She had been put back on Johar's guest list after being knocked off."