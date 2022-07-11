When Kareena Kapoor Said 'I Don't Even Know Who Suriya Is' And Said She Has No Interest In Doing South Films

Did you know once actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had angered her fans from the South owing to her explosive statement against the South Film Industry? During the shoot of her 2014 film Singham Returns, rumours were rife that she was supposed to feature in a special dance number in Suriya's Anjaan. However, when Kareena was asked about the same, she trashed such rumours and said that she has zero interest in working in non-Hindi films.

While speaking to a leading daily, Kareena said, "I don't know where such baseless stories come from. I haven't signed any such film. I don't even know who Suriya and Linguswamy are. I've never seen them. I've zero interest in acting in non-Hindi films. whether it is down South or in Hollywood. I love the work being done in South Indian languages, Marathi and Bengali. But I'll have to learn these languages to act in them."

Kareena's statement on Suriya and South films did not go down well with people, and they were quick to slam the actress. Many netizens felt that her statement towards the South actor was in a bad taste, and she should have avoided saying that she does not who Suriya is.

After the uproar, Kareena clarified her statement and said that people took it otherwise, but she didn't mean to offend the actor or his fans.

She said, "It is a fact that I don't know him. I've never met him, but that doesn't mean I don't know who Suriya is. Of course I know him. He's a big star in Tamil cinema, in fact one of the biggest. I truly respect his standing in the Indian film industry."

Cut to present, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.