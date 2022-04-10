When Ranbir Kapoor Hinted That His Chances Of Marrying An Actress Are High; 'We Don't Have A Real Life'

As actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to marry his girlfriend Alia Bhatt next week, we bring to you an old interview of the Kapoor scion, wherein he had hinted that his chances of marrying an actress are high, because beyond films, he does not have a real life.

While speaking to Rediff, when Ranbir was asked if he ever thought of marrying an actress, he had said, "I can't say anything about that because love can happen any time. It's just that chances of me marrying an actress are high because those are the people who I meet and interact with."

He had further said that cinema is his world and that's one of the main reasons actors and actresses get married to each other.

"Usually, beyond films we don't have a real life. But, as they say in this industry, never say never. I won't just take the plunge for the sake of it," said Ranbir.

In the same interview, when Ranbir was asked difficult is it for an actor to have a love life, he said that it is as difficult as one wants to make it. He further said that in life, everything is hard and nothing happens magically or organically.

"One has to make some sacrifices and adjustments, and compromises. When you are in a relationship, you have to take out time even if you don't have it. It's like turning a 24-hour day into a 28-hour day," added Ranbir.

Cut to present, after dating each other for a couple of years, Ranbir and Alia are all set to enter the wedlock and as per reports, only their family members and close friends are expected to grace the wedding.