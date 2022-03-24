When Shah Rukh Khan Recalled Being Thrown Out Of House & Said He Advises All Young Heroines To Buy A House

Throwback Thursday is here and we are here with an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had spoken about being homeless for a while, because his family didn't have money to pay for the rent. While speaking to Filmfare in 2013, Shah Rukh had said that just because he has seen poverty at its worst, he advises all young heroines to buy a house first with their hard-earned money.

He had said that he hates talking about money because he detests it.

"I have built an empire but I can't talk money. I'm told by my people that it would have been 10 times bigger an empire had I asked for money. But I know, if I had asked, instead it would have been 10 times smaller. It may sound arrogant but kings don't ask. Even if it's the media who calls me the king, I believe it and that's why I don't ask," said SRK.

The superstar further said that even a poverty stricken king will never ask for money, and if people ask him for something he will give his flesh and blood.

Speaking about his family background, Shah Rukh said that he has seen the worst. His father was dying and his family couldn't afford the expensive injections. He further revealed that his aunt used to send them from London, but if the course was of twenty injections, his family managed only eight.

"So I'll never know whether he died because we didn't have the money or he died because he had to. I come from a place where there was less to eat. I've had watery dal and survived. There have been times I've been thrown out of my house because we couldn't pay the rent. I have been on the roads twice. I tell all the young heroines to please buy a house. I feel happy when they come and tell me that they have actually bought a house," shared the Pathaan actor.