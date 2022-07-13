When Shah Rukh Khan Said His Wife Gauri Khan Looks The Snooty Type, But She Is A Simple Middle-Class Girl

There is something about actor Shah Rukh Khan's wit, which makes his interviews pretty interesting to read. Dig out any of his interview and you will discover an amusing side of the superstar. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, which dates back to 2013, wherein he had spoken about his indifference towards money.

He told Filmfare that he hates talking about money. He further said that he has built an empire, but he can't talk money.

"I'm told by my people that it would have been 10 times bigger an empire had I asked for money. But I know, if I had asked, instead it would have been 10 times smaller. It may sound arrogant but kings don't ask," added Shah Rukh.

In the same interview, Shah Rukh asserted that his accountant runs his house.

Recalling how his life changed when Deewana became a hit, he said, "I was in Mehboob studio when a filmmaker offered me five lakhs. I had never seen so much money in my life. I took the bag and ran to my wife. I remember telling her with so much money I didn't need to do anything anymore. My wife looks the rich and snooty type but she's a simple middle-class girl. She's not materialistic. She looked at the money and didn't react much."

SRK went on to add that he suddenly realised that he got so blinded by money that he forgot to ask about the film's script. Immediately, he went back and returned the money. That day the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor decided that he would never take a signing amount.

Cut to present, Shah Rukh has three projects in his kitty, lined up for release- Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan.