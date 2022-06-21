    For Quick Alerts
      When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Believes In The American Style Of Lavish Publicity

      Movie releases and promotions go hand in hand. As a part of Throwback Tuesday, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had spoken about promoting films on a lavish scale, because that's how he feels a film should be promoted before its release.

      While speaking to Rediff in 2000, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he feels more scared as an actor or as a producer, he had said, "Even as an actor, I've never been scared of a release. Frankly, the release of a film means that it's on air. After that, a film is beyond anyone's control. I'd like to make a film which, I think, I'll like making and which, I think, people would like to see. When such a film becomes a hit, it feels good."

      He further admitted that he feels more numb as a producer than he has ever felt as an actor.

      "I've been taking a keen interest in the film's post-production work and the publicity. I believe in the American style of lavish publicity. I'm not going to tell the world that it's the greatest film ever made, but I'm surely going to publicise the film as the greatest film," said Shah Rukh.

      Cut to present, Shah Rukh will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan, which will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023. Directed Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

      Apart from Pathaan, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawaan.

      Read more about: shah rukh khan producer actor
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9:43 [IST]
      X