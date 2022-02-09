Shah Rukh Khan On Communal Disharmony: We Should Take A Stand And We Should Talk Against It [Flashback]

Last few days have not been good for Shah Rukh Khan, as he was targeted by several naysayers after he offered dua at the last rites of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. Those who are unaware, he was just blowing the dua in the air to ward off any evil as per Islamic custom. But a few politicians and many netizens took his act in a different way and started slamming the actor for 'spitting' on the legendary singer after lowering his mask.

Many B-town celebrities like Urmila Matondkar, Bhumi Pednekar, etc., came out in support of Shah Rukh and slammed the naysayers for portraying Khan in a negative light for unnecessary reason.

While Shah Rukh Khan preferred to stay mum on unnecessary fiasco around his dua, we bring to you an old interview of the superstar wherein he had spoken about communal disharmony.

While speaking to Rediff.com, Shah Rukh had said, "Our country has been misused at times by this communal disharmony thing. It will only take us backward, it's very sad for people who get affected, who get disturbed, whose lives are finished because of reasons like this."

"We should take a stand and we should talk against it. Even if (we) don't talk against it, we should feel completely against it. I think that is most important. That's my role in this country for that aspect," added Khan.

In the same interview, when the Darr actor was asked if he will ever join politics, he had said that he is made for making films and to act. And he feels that he still has not achieved ten per cent of what he can, so he would rather focus on his profession.

"I am just going to do my job and my public service is to make sure that I can say thank you to a lot of people through my work, make a lot of people smile for two and a half hours in a dark room. I want people to be entertained," said Khan.