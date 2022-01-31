When Shah Rukh Khan Spoke About What Audience Expects From Him And His Films

It's been a long time since Shah Rukh Khan has not made any announcement about his upcoming project. But his fans are desperate to see the superstar on silver screen and if reports are to be believed, he will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh, wherein he had opened up about what audience expects from him and his films...

He had told Rediff, "I think, they expect openness, upfrontedness, honesty from my films. Honesty in my performance is also what they expect -- honesty in that I don't hold things back. Mahesh Bhatt once told me a lovely thing- which I think Michael Caines also said - 'As soon as someone has bought a ticket to see your film, he has already treated you as a God, he has put you on a very, very high pedestal. So you don't have to remind him again that you are God. If you do so, he is never going to like you for it.'"

He had further said that he takes care not to remind his audience that he is Shah Rukh Khan.

"The better thing to do is to hold a mirror for them and to tell them, 'This is you.' If people have liked me in my films, it's because I could kill like an ordinary man, I could slip on a banana peel, I could hide behind a girl to save my skin from a villain, I could do all that a common man could and would do. Honestly, I don't mind doing anything on the screen," added Shah Rukh.

The Darr actor further stated that he believes that one can never be too good for the things he/she is best at.

"People tell me I'm popular because I am sexy, because of the dimples on my cheeks, etc etc, but I think these are just labels given by people and the media. I am popular for all that I've done on the screen. That is why I'm never ashamed of what I've done in front of the camera, nor am I extra-proud of what I've done," said Shah Rukh.