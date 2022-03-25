When Shahid Kapoor Said Kareena Kapoor Made A Gadha Out Of Him & He Can Never Be Like Her

Flashback Friday is here and we bring to you an old interview of Shahid Kapoor, wherein he had spoken about how his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan made a fool out of him. The video has been shared by WildFilmsIndia on YouTube, wherein Shahid is seen interacting with Imtiaz Ali on the sets of Jab We Met.

Those who are unaware, after dating each other for a long time, Shahid and Kareena had parted ways during the shoot of Jab We Met. However, we are unsure if Shahid mentioned Kareena while speaking to Imtiaz before his break-up or after it.

Coming back to Shahid's interaction with Imtiaz, he said, "The first film I did with her, she made a complete gadha out of me, because she was like damn relaxed on the sets and I was like she is a big star and I thought if she is working like that, then that's how the work is supposedly done on the film sets. So, I acted relaxed on the sets and I made a complete fool out of myself."

After finishing the shoot of Jab We Met, Kareena and Shahid turned a blind eye to each other. It was in 2016, when the duo worked together again in a film i.e. Udta Punjab. However, they didn't share any screen space in the film.

Cut to present, both Kareena and Shahid are happily married to their respective partners. While Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and they have two sons together - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Shahid is married to Mira Kapoor and the duo has two children as well - daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.