Who Was Prithviraj Chauhan? History, Unknown Facts, Death Year And Other Interesting Details

we bring to you real facts about king Prithviraja III, popularly known as Prithviraj Chauhan.

Who Was Prithviraj Chauhan?

He was a fearless king of the Hindu Chauhan dynasty, who ruled the kingdoms of Ajmer and Delhi in northern India during the latter half of the 12th century. He was well-known for his bravery and ascended the throne in about 1177.

Prithviraj Chauhan's Wife

According to the court poet Chand Bardai, Prithviraj eloped with Samyukta (Sanyogita), the daughter of Jayachandra Rathod, the Gahadvala king of Kannauj in 1175 and declared her his queen after marrying her. His tale of romance is pretty popular in India and owing to his elopement, he is famous as a romantic and dashing warrior.

Did you know that Sanyogita's father Jayachandra was Prithviraj's enemy? Well, now you know why his romance with Sanyogita became an epic love story.

Prithviraj's Most Famous Battle With Ghori

Prithviraj Chauhan fought two major battles. The First Battle of Tarain was fought in 1191 between him and Shahabuddin Muhammad Ghori, wherein he defeated the latter, but as a gesture of mercy, he left Ghori unharmed and forgave him.

However, Ghori attacked Prithviraj for a second time the next year and the duo fought the Second Battle of Tarain in 1192. Unfortunately, Ghori defeated Prithviraj in the second battle.

Prithviraj's Birth

Prithviraj Chauhan was born in the royal family of the King of Ajmer Raja Someshwar Chauhan and Maharani Karpuri Devi in 1168 AD. The medieval biographies of Prithviraj suggest that the King was well-educated well, and he had mastered six languages. He was also very proficient in archery.

Fun Facts About Prithviraj Chauhan

Prithviraj Chauhan killed a tiger with his bare hands in his younger days. He defeated the king of Gujarat only at an age of thirteen. Prithviraj Raso claims that he learned not six, but fourteen languages.