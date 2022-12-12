Year Ender 2022: Akshay Kumar To Ayushmann Khurrana; 5 Celebs Who Delivered Multiple Flops
The Hindi film industry must be elated as 2022 is ending super soon. We're saying so because the year proved to be unlucky for Bollywood with only a handful of films succeeding at the box office.
While movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Drishyam 2 performed very well commercially, majorly of the films were commercial failures.
While stars like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor had only one release, many big actors witnessed multiple releases. From Akshay Kumar to Jacqueline Fernandez, several Bollywood celebrities delivered multiple failures in 2022. Let's take a look at the list here.
Akshay Kumar
After delivering Bollywood's first post-pandemic hit with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi last year, Akshay Kumar started the year 2022 with Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey co-starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Later, he was seen in Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli, and Ram Setu. While Cuttputlli had an OTT premiere, all of his theatrical releases failed to perform well commercially.
Rakul Preet Singh
Lakshay Raj Anand's Attack co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez was Rakul Preet Singh's first release of the year. Her other theatrical releases were Runway 34, Thank God, and Thank God. However, all of her films failed commercially.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Counted among the most talented stars of her generation, Ayushmann Khurrana had three releases in 2022. He featured in films like Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero. Despite getting favourable reviews from critics, Ayushmann failed to deliver even a single hit this year.
Jacqueline Fernandez
On the personal front, Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons this year due to her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Sadly, her professional life wasn't great too. In 2022, she played pivotal parts in Attack, Bachchan Paandey, and Ram Setu. Neither these films earned rave reviews nor performed well commercially. She is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.
Amitabh Bachchan
While Big B played a pivotal part in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's hit film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, his other releases including Jhund, Runway 34, and Goodbye turned out to be underperformers at the ticket window.