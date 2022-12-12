Year Ender 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bobby Deol, 9 Actors Who Awed Us With Their Outstanding Performance

As the pandemic receded, theatres began opening for audiences in 2022. Several films had a good run at the box-office, while some opted for a direct release on OTT platforms. Although Bollywood suffered from a lack of creative scripts and most of them being rejected by the audiences. The year has seen some incredible performances by both its leading and supporting casts. From Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol, here are some actors who have delivered stellar performances on the screen.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been the star of 2022. She, under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, delivered gobsmacked performances in Gangubai Khatwiawadi as a mafia queen. While in the dark comedy Darlings she played the role of a timid housewife who is abusing marriage, Alia just nailed both her roles. Alia's full potential as an actor came out really well this year.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah had three releases this year: Darlings, Doctor G, and Jalsa. But her performances in Darlings and Jalsa stood out. In Darlings, Shefali delivered rib-tickling comedy effortlessly, and her comradeship as Alia's mother is noteworthy. Shefali as a househelp is nuanced and authentic in Jalsa, even in the most disturbing scenes. She is dependable and loyal, and she played the role of a distressed mother caught between her inner consciousness and life reality.

Dhanush Beats Alia Bhatt To Become The Most Popular Indian Star of 2022, IMDb Releases Top 10 List

Bobby Deol

Based on the honour killings of evil in Haryana, Bobby Deol plays Dagar in Love Hostel, who eliminates interfaith couples who have married against their families' wishes in a bold concept movie. Bobby Deol is a ruthless and cold-blooded assailant who hunts down a Hindu and Muslim absconding couple in a bid to kill them. He wants to abolish love marriages in his village and has done so with utmost ease.

Diljit Dosanjh

Set in the backdrop of anti-sikh riots of 1984, where the Sikh community was targeted in the country after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Diljit Dosanjh has given his career's best performance in Jogi. He plays a helpless and vulnerable Jogi with much finesse and carries the entire film on his shoulders effortlessly. Diljit lets his eyes do the talking and beautifully performs the most heartbreaking scenes. He shines in a well-written story.

Vijay Varma

Another gem of a performance in 2022 was delivered by Vijay Varma in Dalings. You would simply hate him for his malicious and wicked character as Hamza. He is a wife beater and a manipulator who is also lovely at the same time. He easily changes his aggressive body language and persuades his wife Badru (Alia Bhatt) in beliving that violence is a common love language between couples. Vijay has excellently gotten into the skin of his role and delivered a crackerjack performance.

Yearender: 6 Underrated Hindi Films Of 2022 That You Must Watch Before The Year Ends

Huma Qureshi

One of the best performances of 2022 came from Huma Qureshi in Vasan Balan's rollercoaster thriller Monica, Oh My Darling. Huma plays the Desi female fatale in the most sexiest way and makes her presence felt int he entire movie. As the film revolves around Monica (Huma Qureshi), the actress has an eerie vibe to her character; she is devious and clever, a character that she has never played before.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade, who plays the titular role of cricketer Pravin Tambe in the movie Kaun Pravin Tambe?, is the heartbeat of the movie. Shreyas convincingly plays the role of a typical Indian boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer and playing for his country. He is brilliant in this well-written film, which is a must watch.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan plays Maya Menon in Jalsa, a right-headed journalist and the single mother of a disabled child. One night, under the influence of alcohol, she runs over a girl with her car, who turns out to be the daughter of her maid (Shefali Shah). The story then follows how Maya tries to hide her guilt under her confidence, self-doubting herself. She is afraid of losing her earned reputation in the public, her child and scared what if the reality comes out? Vidya Balan delivers a multi-layered performance In Jalsa and unmasks her character with ease.

From Jersey To Vikram Vedha: Bollywood's Saga Of Remakes Takes A Turn For The Worst

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor delivered her career's best performance as Rupa D'Souza in Laal Singh Chaddha. She looks absolutely beautiful in every frame. Though she had less screen space in the film, Kareena did a fabulous job as a best friend to Laal (Aamir Khan), who is battling her own demons. She is sad, beautiful, and has warmth in her performance. Kareena gave a restrained performance of a conflicted character in the limited screen time she had.