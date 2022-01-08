You Ain't A True-Blue Hrithik Roshan Fan If You Don't Know These Interesting Facts About The Superstar

Hrithik Roshan's Battle With Scolosis

At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with rheumatism of the knees and scoliosis (abnormal lateral curvature of the spine) and was told by the doctor that he won't be ever able to dance in his life. However, the actor proved them wrong and went on to become one of Bollywood's best dancers whose moves left the everyone spellbound.

He Had A Stammering Problem At The Age Of Six

Yes, you heard that right! The actor had once revealed that he struggled to speak normally without stammering when he was a kid for which he was teased as a kid. The bullying was so harsh that he used to bunk school during his oral tests. However with constant practice, Hrithik overcame this speech impairment and today, we see him mouthing some powerful dialogues on screen flawlessly.

Karan Arjun Is Hrithik Roshan's Favourite Film From The 90s

Duggu is a big fan of this Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer which was helmed by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan. Interestingly, the War actor had revealed that Karan Arjun was the first film which I experienced from scripting, assisting till the first show in Chandan as his stint as an assistant director.

Hrithik Roshan's Favourite Subject In School Was Science

"As a kid, I was not academically inclined, but I have always been a curious learner. So, to an extent, I enjoyed studying Science. In fact, I still do. I like getting into the depth of things and if a subject interests me, I enjoy doing research on it through books, videos and articles," the handsome hunk had once revealed in one of his interviews.

Hrithik Roshan Loves Gorging Samosas

It's hard to believe that this chiseled man can eat a dozen samosas in one sitting! Though he loved to indulge in all types of Indian cuisine and fast food, nothing beats his love for samosas.