You Ain't A True-Blue Hrithik Roshan Fan If You Don't Know These Interesting Facts About The Superstar
"Keep it simple. Because when you're simple it's fun. You're without baggage. You're yourself, you're sitting there the way you normally do, you stand the way you stand," Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan had once said in an interview with Filmfare magazine when he was asked about the golden lesson he has learnt in life.
Ayushmann Khurrana On Hrithik Roshan Praising Him In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: His Validation Was Important
It's these words of wisdom which has abled the superstar to rule over our hearts ever since he debuted on the big screen with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. Amid the ruling Khans, Kumar and Devgn, here was a boy who came across as a whiff of fresh air with his charming looks and enigmatic dance skills. Amid his career spanning over two decades, Hrithik had his share of ups and downs both personally as well as professionally, but that never stopped this man from conquering the mountains because 'darr ke aage jeet hai.'
Hrithik Roshan To Star In Karan Johar Directorial First Action Flick?
As Hrithik Roshan turns a year older tomorrow (January 10), we bring you some interesting facts that every true-blue fan of this superstar should know.
Hrithik Roshan's Battle With Scolosis
At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with rheumatism of the knees and scoliosis (abnormal lateral curvature of the spine) and was told by the doctor that he won't be ever able to dance in his life. However, the actor proved them wrong and went on to become one of Bollywood's best dancers whose moves left the everyone spellbound.
He Had A Stammering Problem At The Age Of Six
Yes, you heard that right! The actor had once revealed that he struggled to speak normally without stammering when he was a kid for which he was teased as a kid. The bullying was so harsh that he used to bunk school during his oral tests. However with constant practice, Hrithik overcame this speech impairment and today, we see him mouthing some powerful dialogues on screen flawlessly.
Karan Arjun Is Hrithik Roshan's Favourite Film From The 90s
Duggu is a big fan of this Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer which was helmed by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan. Interestingly, the War actor had revealed that Karan Arjun was the first film which I experienced from scripting, assisting till the first show in Chandan as his stint as an assistant director.
Hrithik Roshan's Favourite Subject In School Was Science
"As a kid, I was not academically inclined, but I have always been a curious learner. So, to an extent, I enjoyed studying Science. In fact, I still do. I like getting into the depth of things and if a subject interests me, I enjoy doing research on it through books, videos and articles," the handsome hunk had once revealed in one of his interviews.
Hrithik Roshan Loves Gorging Samosas
It's hard to believe that this chiseled man can eat a dozen samosas in one sitting! Though he loved to indulge in all types of Indian cuisine and fast food, nothing beats his love for samosas.