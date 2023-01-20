From Deepika Padukone's Red Saree To Aishwarya Rai's Anarkali Suit, 4 Worst Dressed Celebs At Ambanis Bash

Industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated their youngest son Anant Ambani's engagement to Radhika Merchant on Thursday in a grand event at the Ambani family's Mumbai residence, Antilia. The fun-filled ceremony was attended by many celebrities, and the family posed for pictures outside their home afterwards, dressed in elegant outfits and greeting their fans.

Our Bollywood celebs never fail to surprise us with their picture perfect looks. We are always keen to observe who wore what at any event to take fashion inspirations. While almost everyone from B-town dropped by to wish the newly engaged couple. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood came down to grace the event with their glamor. However, there were some celebs who made quite an impressive appearance. Take a look below.

Deepika Padukone

A saree is the safest clothing option for any family or traditional function. Though Deepika's royal red saree look is being praised from all corners, we aren't quite satisfied with the overall choice. The heavily embroidered saree and blouse made the look a little unflattering, while the diamond choker didn't go well with the saree as it overpowered the saree.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The beauty attended the Ambanis' party with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wore a royal green anarkali ensemble from Manish Malhotra, which featured heavy golden zari details throughout. The outfit and the dupatta were so heavily worked that they almost lost their charm. While Aishwarya's same hairstyle made it look even duller.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Kushi Kapoor tinned in lehengas for the Ambanis party. Janhvi opted for a mint green, heavily embellished lehenga with silver embroidery. Her makeup was on point, while her sexy midriff made her outfit stand out. However, the design of the lehenga was too busy to decode, which is a nay for us.

Sara Ali Khan

The bubbly actress, who always stuns us with her casual and beach wear, failed to impress with the outfit she wore for Anant-Radhika's ring ceremony. Sara Ali Khan picked a silver sequin sharara suit set, which she paired with a white handbag with feather details. The design was too busy, while the silver accessories didn't complement her outfit. It looked like Sara opted for the look in a hurry.

