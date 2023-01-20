From Deepika Padukone's Red Saree To Aishwarya Rai's Anarkali Suit, 4 Worst Dressed Celebs At Ambanis Bash

Industrialist
Mukesh
and
Nita
Ambani
celebrated
their
youngest
son
Anant
Ambani's
engagement
to
Radhika
Merchant
on
Thursday
in
a
grand
event
at
the
Ambani
family's
Mumbai
residence,
Antilia.
The
fun-filled
ceremony
was
attended
by
many
celebrities,
and
the
family
posed
for
pictures
outside
their
home
afterwards,
dressed
in
elegant
outfits
and
greeting
their
fans.
Our
Bollywood
celebs
never
fail
to
surprise
us
with
their
picture
perfect
looks.
We
are
always
keen
to
observe
who
wore
what
at
any
event
to
take
fashion
inspirations.
While
almost
everyone
from
B-town
dropped
by
to
wish
the
newly
engaged
couple.
From
Salman
Khan
to
Deepika
Padukone
to
Ranveer
Singh
and
Katrina
Kaif,
Janhvi
Kapoor
Bollywood
came
down
to
grace
the
event
with
their
glamor.
However,
there
were
some
celebs
who
made
quite
an
impressive
appearance.
Take
a
look
below.
Deepika
Padukone
A
saree
is
the
safest
clothing
option
for
any
family
or
traditional
function.
Though
Deepika's
royal
red
saree
look
is
being
praised
from
all
corners,
we
aren't
quite
satisfied
with
the
overall
choice.
The
heavily
embroidered
saree
and
blouse
made
the
look
a
little
unflattering,
while
the
diamond
choker
didn't
go
well
with
the
saree
as
it
overpowered
the
saree.
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
The
beauty
attended
the
Ambanis'
party
with
her
daughter
Aaradhya.
Aishwarya
wore
a
royal
green
anarkali
ensemble
from
Manish
Malhotra,
which
featured
heavy
golden
zari
details
throughout.
The
outfit
and
the
dupatta
were
so
heavily
worked
that
they
almost
lost
their
charm.
While
Aishwarya's
same
hairstyle
made
it
look
even
duller.
Janhvi
Kapoor
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
her
sister
Kushi
Kapoor
tinned
in
lehengas
for
the
Ambanis
party.
Janhvi
opted
for
a
mint
green,
heavily
embellished
lehenga
with
silver
embroidery.
Her
makeup
was
on
point,
while
her
sexy
midriff
made
her
outfit
stand
out.
However,
the
design
of
the
lehenga
was
too
busy
to
decode,
which
is
a
nay
for
us.
Sara
Ali
Khan
The
bubbly
actress,
who
always
stuns
us
with
her
casual
and
beach
wear,
failed
to
impress
with
the
outfit
she
wore
for
Anant-Radhika's
ring
ceremony.
Sara
Ali
Khan
picked
a
silver
sequin
sharara
suit
set,
which
she
paired
with
a
white
handbag
with
feather
details.
The
design
was
too
busy,
while
the
silver
accessories
didn't
complement
her
outfit.
It
looked
like
Sara
opted
for
the
look
in
a
hurry.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 21:16 [IST]