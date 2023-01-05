Happy B'day Deepika Padukone: From Luxury Watches To Handbags, 5 Expensive Things Owned By Actress

Bollywood
actress
Deepika
Padukone
is
one
of
the
highest-paid
and
most
talented
actresses
in
the
industry.
She
is
celebrating
her
37th
birthday.
With
over
15
years
in
the
industry,
Deepika
has
established
herself
as
a
talented
and
complete
performer,
known
for
her
impressive
acting
skills,
stunning
looks,
and
charming
smile.
Padukone
made
her
debut
opposite
Om
Shanti
Om
and
has
since
appeared
in
some
remarkable
movies
such
as
Cocktail,
Piku,
Yeh
Jawaani
Hai
Deewani,
Ramleela,
and
Bajirao
Mastani,
among
others.
Deepika
has
several
more
films
in
the
works,
and
her
upcoming
movie
Pathaan
has
been
making
headlines
for
its
Besharam
Rang.
The
self-made
celebrity
owns
a
slew
of
extravagant
possessions,
ranging
from
opulent
homes
to
high-end
automobiles.Here's
a
list
of
five
most
expensive
things
owned
by
Deepika
Padukone.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 12:30 [IST]