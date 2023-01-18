In PICS: Ananat Ambani's Bride-To-Be Radhika Merchant Exudes Loyalty At Her Mehndi Bash

In December 2022, photographs from their roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple, Nathdwara, Rajasthan, went viral on social media.

Wedding bells have begun for the Ambani house as Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Radhika Merchant is Anant Ambani's childhood sweetheart. In December 2022, photographs from their roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple, Nathdwara, Rajasthan, went viral on social media.

Following that, the Ambanis hosted a lavish engagement party at Antilia, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. And now, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have hosted a lavish mehndi ceremony as they kickstart the wedding festivities. Videos and pictures of Radhika are all over the internet.

RADHIKA MERCHANT IN DESIGNER ABU JANI AND SANDEEP KHOSLA CUSTOM-MADE LEHENGA

The mehndi was held on Tuesday, and pictures from the celebrations have surfaced online. Radhika Merchant looked absolutely mesmerising in a custom-made lehenga by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While the floral and mirror designs on the lehenga complemented Radhika's beauty and her smiling, happy face. She poses for the camera gleefully while she is getting her mehndi done on her forearms.

The multi-colour resham lehenga has heavy embroidery with floral booties in contrasting shades of orange, blue, yellow, and gold. For jewellery, she opted for a choker necklace adorned with emeralds, matching earrings, and a maang tikka. Her hair braided back in a fish-tail braid made for a clean look, which was adorned with dainty white baby's breath flowers.

RADHIKA MERCHANT FLAUNTING HER MEHNDI

In another picture, Radhika Merchant is seen posing with her hands decorated with henna. Her makeup was rosy and glowing, with deep pink lipstick and pink blush on her cheeks. For the eyes, she went for soft, smokey eyes with defined eyeliner and matching eyeshadow.

RADHIKA MERCHANT DANCES TO ALIA BHATT'S GHAR MORE PARDESIYA

In a video shared by Radhika's fan page, the bride-to-be is shown dancing gracefully to actress Alia Bhatt's song Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank. Radhika left everyone there impressed with her dance moves as guests clapped for her beautiful performance.