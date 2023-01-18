In PICS: Ananat Ambani's Bride-To-Be Radhika Merchant Exudes Loyalty At Her Mehndi Bash

Wedding
bells
have
begun
for
the
Ambani
house
as
Mukesh
and
Nita
Ambani's
youngest
son,
Anant
Ambani,
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
childhood
sweetheart,
Radhika
Merchant,
the
daughter
of
Viren
Merchant,
CEO
of
Encore
Healthcare,
and
Shalia
Merchant.
Radhika
Merchant
is
Anant
Ambani's
childhood
sweetheart.
In
December
2022,
photographs
from
their
roka
ceremony
in
the
Shrinathji
temple,
Nathdwara,
Rajasthan,
went
viral
on
social
media.
Following
that,
the
Ambanis
hosted
a
lavish
engagement
party
at
Antilia,
which
was
attended
by
several
Bollywood
stars,
including
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Salman
Khan,
Alia
Bhatt,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Janhvi
Kapoor,
and
others.
And
now,
Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchant
have
hosted
a
lavish
mehndi
ceremony
as
they
kickstart
the
wedding
festivities.
Videos
and
pictures
of
Radhika
are
all
over
the
internet.
RADHIKA
MERCHANT
IN
DESIGNER
ABU
JANI
AND
SANDEEP
KHOSLA
CUSTOM-MADE
LEHENGA
The
mehndi
was
held
on
Tuesday,
and
pictures
from
the
celebrations
have
surfaced
online.
Radhika
Merchant
looked
absolutely
mesmerising
in
a
custom-made
lehenga
by
ace
designer
Abu
Jani
Sandeep
Khosla.
While
the
floral
and
mirror
designs
on
the
lehenga
complemented
Radhika's
beauty
and
her
smiling,
happy
face.
She
poses
for
the
camera
gleefully
while
she
is
getting
her
mehndi
done
on
her
forearms.
The
multi-colour
resham
lehenga
has
heavy
embroidery
with
floral
booties
in
contrasting
shades
of
orange,
blue,
yellow,
and
gold.
For
jewellery,
she
opted
for
a
choker
necklace
adorned
with
emeralds,
matching
earrings,
and
a
maang
tikka.
Her
hair
braided
back
in
a
fish-tail
braid
made
for
a
clean
look,
which
was
adorned
with
dainty
white
baby's
breath
flowers.
In
another
picture,
Radhika
Merchant
is
seen
posing
with
her
hands
decorated
with
henna.
Her
makeup
was
rosy
and
glowing,
with
deep
pink
lipstick
and
pink
blush
on
her
cheeks.
For
the
eyes,
she
went
for
soft,
smokey
eyes
with
defined
eyeliner
and
matching
eyeshadow.
RADHIKA
MERCHANT
DANCES
TO
ALIA
BHATT'S
GHAR
MORE
PARDESIYA
In
a
video
shared
by
Radhika's
fan
page,
the
bride-to-be
is
shown
dancing
gracefully
to
actress
Alia
Bhatt's
song
Ghar
More
Pardesiya
from
Kalank.
Radhika
left
everyone
there
impressed
with
her
dance
moves
as
guests
clapped
for
her
beautiful
performance.