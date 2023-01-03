    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Johar, Natasha Stankovic, And Others Celebs Raise Style Quotient At Akash Ambani's Son's Birthday Bash

      Celebs At Akash Ambanis Sons Birthday Bash

      Businessman Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta threw a grand birthday party for their son Prithvi Ambani as he turned two years old. Although Prithvi turned 2 on December 10, Akash and Shloka hosted the bash for their son at the Jio World Garden, BKC in Mumbai on Monday (January 2). The bash saw several A-listers from Bollywood, such as Karan Johar, Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika, Ayan Mukerji, and others, arrive with their kids in style. Pictures and videos from Prithvi Ambani's birthday bash are going viral on the internet. Take a look

      Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 9:30 [IST]
      X