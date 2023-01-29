Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Wedding Reception: Passionate Kiss, Cakes, Neena & Ex Vivian Speech

Ace designer Masaba Gupta, who tied the knot with her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in a court marriage, hosted an intimate wedding reception party for close friends and family later that night. The party was attended by Masaba's parents Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta-step-father Vivek Mehra. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among many others, were spotted arriving at the reception venue.

Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra shared a video showing guests being served two extravagant, beautiful three-tiered cakes, as well as mother and father Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards giving speeches to honour the newlyweds. Although their speech was not audible in the clip, Neena and Vivian looked emotional as they stood beside the bride and groom. Later, the newlyweds and their entire family posed for pictures with the media.

Masaba wore a black full-sleeve top, which she teamed with a blue draped skirt. On the other hand, Staydeep looked handsome in a white shirt and pants and paired them with a beige blazer. As the couple cut the beautiful cakes, they were then seen sealing their relationship with a passionate kiss. Meanwhile, sharing the video clip from Masaba's wedding party, Pooja captioned the post, "It's always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys."

Speaking of the wedding cakes, they were decorated with tiny flowers, and a chocolate one had "congratulations" written on it. Neena and Vivian were seen holding a microphone and giving individual speeches as their daughter began a new phase in her life. The video also included some glimpses of cake making.

Masaba Gupta surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to Satyadeep Misra after she posted her wedding photos in a joint Instagram post with her husband. On Friday, they wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Coming to the guests, Sonam Kapoor was seen arriving wearing an all-black anarkali suit, while Dia Mirza arrived with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia Mirza opted for a pretty golden and black gown.

On the other hand, Neena Gupta's close friend, Soni Razdan, was also spotted at the party. Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Anmol Parashar, and Sandhya Mridul were also seen posing for the cameras.