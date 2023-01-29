Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Wedding Reception: Passionate Kiss, Cakes, Neena & Ex Vivian Speech

Ace
designer
Masaba
Gupta,
who
tied
the
knot
with
her
boyfriend
Satyadeep
Misra
on
January
27
in
a
court
marriage,
hosted
an
intimate
wedding
reception
party
for
close
friends
and
family
later
that
night.
The
party
was
attended
by
Masaba's
parents
Vivian
Richards
and
Neena
Gupta-step-father
Vivek
Mehra.
Celebrities
including
Sonam
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor,
Dia
Mirza,
Soni
Razdan,
and
Konkona
Sen
Sharma,
among
many
others,
were
spotted
arriving
at
the
reception
venue.
Pastry
chef
Pooja
Dhingra
shared
a
video
showing
guests
being
served
two
extravagant,
beautiful
three-tiered
cakes,
as
well
as
mother
and
father
Neena
Gupta
and
Vivian
Richards
giving
speeches
to
honour
the
newlyweds.
Although
their
speech
was
not
audible
in
the
clip,
Neena
and
Vivian
looked
emotional
as
they
stood
beside
the
bride
and
groom.
Later,
the
newlyweds
and
their
entire
family
posed
for
pictures
with
the
media.
Masaba
wore
a
black
full-sleeve
top,
which
she
teamed
with
a
blue
draped
skirt.
On
the
other
hand,
Staydeep
looked
handsome
in
a
white
shirt
and
pants
and
paired
them
with
a
beige
blazer.
As
the
couple
cut
the
beautiful
cakes,
they
were
then
seen
sealing
their
relationship
with
a
passionate
kiss.
Meanwhile,
sharing
the
video
clip
from
Masaba's
wedding
party,
Pooja
captioned
the
post,
"It's
always
the
hardest
to
make
something
for
the
people
you
love
so
dearly.
Congratulations
Masaba
Gupta
and
Satyadeep
Misra
-
to
a
lifetime
of
happiness,
laughter,
food
and
obviously
CAKE!
Love
you
guys."
Bhumi
Pednekar
Grooves
With
Masaba
Gupta
At
Her
Diwali
Bash,
Rhea
Kapoor
Calls
Them
'Stunners’
Speaking
of
the
wedding
cakes,
they
were
decorated
with
tiny
flowers,
and
a
chocolate
one
had
"congratulations"
written
on
it.
Neena
and
Vivian
were
seen
holding
a
microphone
and
giving
individual
speeches
as
their
daughter
began
a
new
phase
in
her
life.
The
video
also
included
some
glimpses
of
cake
making.
Masaba
Gupta
surprised
her
fans
by
announcing
her
wedding
to
Satyadeep
Misra
after
she
posted
her
wedding
photos
in
a
joint
Instagram
post
with
her
husband.
On
Friday,
they
wrote,
"Married
my
ocean
of
calm,
this
morning,
Here's
to
many
many
lifetimes
of
love,
peace,
stability
and
most
importantly
laughter.
And
thanks
for
letting
me
pick
the
caption
-
this
is
gonna
be
great!"
Coming
to
the
guests,
Sonam
Kapoor
was
seen
arriving
wearing
an
all-black
anarkali
suit,
while
Dia
Mirza
arrived
with
husband
Vaibhav
Rekhi.
Dia
Mirza
opted
for
a
pretty
golden
and
black
gown.
Throwback:
When
Masaba
Gupta
Recalled
The
'Regret
Of
Her
Life'
That
Involves
Her
Father
Vivian
Richards
On
the
other
hand,
Neena
Gupta's
close
friend,
Soni
Razdan,
was
also
spotted
at
the
party.
Actors
Konkona
Sen
Sharma,
Anmol
Parashar,
and
Sandhya
Mridul
were
also
seen
posing
for
the
cameras.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 14:10 [IST]