Pathaan: Race 2 To Dhoom, 5 Times John Abraham Stole The Show As Villain Before SRK’s Film

Siddharth
Ananad's
Pathaan,
featuring
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
in
the
lead
roles,
finally
released
on
January
25.
The
spy
thriller
marks
SRK's
big-screen
comeback
after
a
long
gap
of
around
four
years
and
it
has
been
fetching
an
amazing
response
from
moviegoers.
On
the
first
day
of
its
release,
Pathaan
did
a
business
of
Rs
55
crore
and
is
expected
to
witness
agood
jump
on
the
occasion
of
Republic
Day
today
(January
26).
Besides
SRK
and
Deepika,
the
action
thriller
also
features
John
Abraham
as
the
main
antagonist.
While
fans
are
loving
his
performance,
this
isn't
the
first
time
when
the
model-turned-actor
is
playing
a
villain
on
the
silve
screen.
From
Dhoom
to
Zinda,
let's
look
at
John's
five
films
in
which
he
played
a
negative
roles.
Dhoom
One
of
the
first
films
in
which
John
Abraham
played
a
villain
was
in
the
2004
film
Dhoom.
In
this
action
thriller,
he
played
the
role
of
Kabir,
a
charismatic
and
ruthless
thief
who
leads
a
gang
of
bikers
in
a
series
of
daring
heists.
Abraham's
portrayal
of
Kabir
was
praised
for
its
intensity
and
nuance.
Zinda
Directed
by
Sanjay
Gupta,
Zinda
features
Sanjay
Dutt,
John
Abraham,
and
Lata
Dutta
in
the
lead
roles.
The
action-thriller
was
released
in
2006
and
John
played
the
negative
role
named
Rohit.
He
earned
rave
reviews
for
his
performance
in
Zinda
along
with
a
Best
Villain
nomination
at
Filmfare
Awards.
Aetbaar
Featuring
John
Abraham,
Bipasha
Basu,
and
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Vikram
Bhatt's
Aetbaar
was
released
in
2004.
The
psychological
thriller
marked
John
and
Bipasha's
reunion
after
Jism.
While
the
film
failed
to
made
a
mark
at
the
box
office,
John's
portrayal
of
an
obsessive
lover
was
liked
by
his
fans.
Race
2
A
sequel
to
Abbas
Mustan's
2007
hit
Race,
John
Abraham
replaced
Akshaye
Khanna
in
Race
co-starring
Saif
Ali
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Anil
Kapoor,
and
Ameesha
Patel.
John
essayed
the
role
of
a
ruthless
don
named
Armaan
Malik
and
the
film
turned
out
to
be
a
successful
affair
at
the
box
office.
Shootout
At
Wadala
John
Abraham
played
the
role
of
a
criminal
named
Manya
Surve
in
Sanjay
Gupta's
Shootout
At
Wadala
(2013).
While
the
film
turned
out
to
be
an
average
affair
at
the
ticket
window,
John's
performance
was
among
the
major
highlights.