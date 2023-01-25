Republic Day 2023: SRK's Swades To Alia's Raazi, 7 Patriotic Movies To Binge Watch On OTT Platform

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. The day is observed to commemorate the day in 1950 when India's constitution went into effect, establishing the country as a sovereign and republic. Bollywood's connection with patriotism goes a long way. There have been numerous movies made celebrating the lives of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed everything to protect and safeguard their people and nations, and depict their struggle with utmost perfection. As we celebrate this auspicious day, here's a list of the 7 best patriotic movies you can binge watch on Netflix.

SWADES

Shah Rukh Khan plays Mohan Bhargav, a young NRI scientist who works for NASA who visits India in search of the woman who raised him. He learns that there's a lot he can do for his hometown and dedicates his life to the development of the place. It was the first Indian film to be shot inside the headquarters of NASA. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this 2004 movie and its performances were highly acclaimed. Swades can be streamed on Netflix.

RAAZI

Starring Alia Bhatt as a RAW agent sent to Pakistan after marrying into a family of Pakistani soldiers to gather valuable information that could be critical for India. Shemat's (Alia's) sacrifices and love for her country is convincingly displayed on screen by Alia, making the film worth watching. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal also has a significant role. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

BORDER

Who doesn't remember JP Datta's Border? This multistarrer war drama film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Border is heavily inspired by true events, particularly the Battle of Longewala. Actors like Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu, among others, have given epic performances that are still fresh in the audience's memory. The film has some soul-touching songs, while its painful narration makes this film a classic. Border can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Yearender: 6 Underrated Hindi Films Of 2022 That You Must Watch Before The Year Ends

URI

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Yami Gautam in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) was inspired by India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's terrorist camps that happened after four terrorists attacked an Army base in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, in 2016, which killed 19 army members. All the actors did justice to their characters, and it became one of the most celebrated Bollywood movies. Uri can be streamed on Zee5.

RANG DE BASANTI

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this is a movie that addresses various issues within Indian society and explores ways in which the public can address these problems. The story is about a group of young people who study about Indian liberation warriors, and the experience transforms them into rebels with a cause. The movie was released in 2006 during Republic Day and went on to become one of Bollywood's finest films. Stream it on Netflix.

Republic Day 2023: From Sardar Udham To Mangal Pandey, 5 Bollywood Biopics On Freedom Fighters You Can't Miss

SHERSHAAH

Based on the life of war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who lost his life in the 1999 Kargil War, the film is a tribute to a brave soldier. He received the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest honour for valour. The movie will definitely bring tears to your eyes, and it is considered Sidharth Malhotra's best performance by far. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

BABY

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Akshay Kuamr in the lead, Baby is the story of a group of spies from the Indian intelligence system who are on a mission to detect and eliminate wanted terrorists who are plotting to cause destruction in India. It has an ensemble cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher. One of Bollywood's well-made spy thrillers, which can be streamed on Hotstar.

Mr Bean's Birthday: 5 Funny Facts About The Iconic Star We Bet You Didn't Know