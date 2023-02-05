Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple's Jaw-Dropping Net Worth, Some Of The Expensive Things They Own

Another big fat wedding in Bollywood is happening between the most-loved actor couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in an intimate ceremony, and the wedding festivities have already begun in full swing. The couple, who are head over heels with one another, are said to throw a grand reception party in Mumbai for their industry friends. Though Kira and Sidharth have kept their relationship hidden from the public, they are often spotted together at parties and are seen praying to each other. As the duo is set to start a new chapter in their lives, let's take a look at the couple's net worth and the expensive things they own.



SIDHARTH MALHOTR-KIARA ADVANI CHARGES PER FILM

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and has been a part of several hit films since then. The actor, who has been in the industry for a decade, is said to have charged between 7-8 crores for his most recent film, Thank God. Kiara, on the other hand, charges 4-5 crores per film.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI COMBINE NET WORTH

Both have a good number of brand endorsements ranging across wide categories like FMCG, lifestyle, cosmetics, and smartphones. Sidharth charges around 2-3 crores and has a net worth of Rs 75 crore. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, earns up to Rs 1.5 crore per endorsement, making her net worth Rs 23 crore. Kiara and Sidharth have a combined net worth of Rs 103 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: When Akshay Kumar Teased Bride-To-Be About Her Relationship With Sid

EXPENSIVE THINGS OWNED BY KIARA AND SIDHARTH

Sidharth Malhotra owns a million-dollar mansion in Bandra that was designed by Gauri Khan. He also owns flashy cars such as a Rs 2 crore Range Rover, a Mercedes-Maybach S500, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Kiara Adavi has a plush apartment in the Mahalaxmi neighbourhood of Mumbai. She also owns a bunch of luxurious cars, which include an Audi A8L, which costs around Rs 1.58 crore, a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 71.79, and a BMW X5, which is priced at Rs 77.90 lakh. She also owns a five-seat luxury sedan worth Rs 74.50 lakh.

Meanwhile, she is also the owner of some high-end brands, including Prada sneakers and heels, white Gucci shoes, a Balenciaga sweatshirt, a Chanel belt bag, a Burberry jacket, and a Givenchy tracksuit, among others.

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Not Jaisalmer, This Is The Place Where The Couple Had Earlier Decided To Get Married