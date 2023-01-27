Unmatched SWAG: Netizens REACT As Salman Khan Attends Rrahul Kanal Wedding. Here Are UNSEEN PICS & VIDEO

It was a happening day for our entertainment celebrities on Friday as several A-listers attended politician Rrahul Narain Kanal's wedding in Mumbai. Superstar Salman Khan was seen arriving at the wedding venue in his usual swag and style to bless the newlywed couple. Salman's family, including brother Sohail Khan and sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, with husband Atul Agnihotri, also made their presence felt.

Salman Khan arrived in simple attire and looked handsome as usual. He wore a plain blue shirt and paired it with pants for the ceremony and simple footwear, while Sohail Khan wore a white pathani kurta set, and Alvira and Arpita appeared beautiful in their best traditional outfits. Several pictures from the wedding have gone viral on the internet, one of which shows Salman posing with the groom, Rrahul Kanal, who is dressed in a red sherwani.

Meanwhile, videos and pictures from Rrahul Kanal's wedding are all over the internet. Fans were super impressed with Salman Khan's entry to the wedding venue and hailed him as "bhaijaan." Netizens took to the video's comment section and showed their love for Khan. One of Salman Khan's fans wrote, "Bhaijaan ki entry sabse alag hi hoti h." Another fan said, "Persona is different," another netizen said, "Bhai ki walking." "Bollywood is surviving because of this man," one fan wrote. Another fan complimented Salman and wrote, "Effortlessly Handsome," while another commented, "Unmatched swag."

On the other hand, many television celebs including Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and their daughter pose with Arti Singh, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, Maniesh Paul were also seen gracing Rrahul Kanal's wedding.

SALMAN KHAN ON WORK FRONT

Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's teaser was released on Tuesday. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh in lead roles, the film will hit cinemas on April 21, 2023. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram, which was released in 2014.