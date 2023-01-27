Unmatched SWAG: Netizens REACT As Salman Khan Attends Rrahul Kanal Wedding. Here Are UNSEEN PICS & VIDEO

It
was
a
happening
day
for
our
entertainment
celebrities
on
Friday
as
several
A-listers
attended
politician
Rrahul
Narain
Kanal's
wedding
in
Mumbai.
Superstar
Salman
Khan
was
seen
arriving
at
the
wedding
venue
in
his
usual
swag
and
style
to
bless
the
newlywed
couple.
Salman's
family,
including
brother
Sohail
Khan
and
sisters
Alvira
Khan
and
Arpita
Khan,
with
husband
Atul
Agnihotri,
also
made
their
presence
felt.
Salman
Khan
arrived
in
simple
attire
and
looked
handsome
as
usual.
He
wore
a
plain
blue
shirt
and
paired
it
with
pants
for
the
ceremony
and
simple
footwear,
while
Sohail
Khan
wore
a
white
pathani
kurta
set,
and
Alvira
and
Arpita
appeared
beautiful
in
their
best
traditional
outfits.
Several
pictures
from
the
wedding
have
gone
viral
on
the
internet,
one
of
which
shows
Salman
posing
with
the
groom,
Rrahul
Kanal,
who
is
dressed
in
a
red
sherwani.
Meanwhile,
videos
and
pictures
from
Rrahul
Kanal's
wedding
are
all
over
the
internet.
Fans
were
super
impressed
with
Salman
Khan's
entry
to
the
wedding
venue
and
hailed
him
as
"bhaijaan." Netizens
took
to
the
video's
comment
section
and
showed
their
love
for
Khan.
One
of
Salman
Khan's
fans
wrote,
"Bhaijaan
ki
entry
sabse
alag
hi
hoti
h."
Another
fan
said,
"Persona
is
different,"
another
netizen
said,
"Bhai
ki
walking."
"Bollywood
is
surviving
because
of
this
man,"
one
fan
wrote.
Another
fan
complimented
Salman
and
wrote,
"Effortlessly
Handsome,"
while
another
commented,
"Unmatched
swag."
On
the
other
hand,
many
television
celebs
including
Jay
Bhanushali,
Mahhi
Vij
and
their
daughter
pose
with
Arti
Singh,
Bigg
Boss
16
fame
Abdu
Rozik,
Maniesh
Paul
were
also
seen
gracing
Rrahul
Kanal's
wedding.
SALMAN
KHAN
ON
WORK
FRONT
Salman
Khan's
upcoming
movie
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan's
teaser
was
released
on
Tuesday.
Also
starring
Pooja
Hegde,
Shehnaaz
Gill,
Raghav
Juyal,
Palak
Tiwari,
and
Venkatesh
in
lead
roles,
the
film
will
hit
cinemas
on
April
21,
2023.
Directed
by
Farhad
Samji,
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
is
a
remake
of
Tamil
film
Veeram,
which
was
released
in
2014.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 19:59 [IST]