5 Hilarious Roles Of Arshad Warsi That Ticked Our Funny Bone

Arshad
Warsi,
the
timeless
entertainment,
has
graced
the
silver
screen
for
decades,
leaving
an
indelible
mark
with
his
iconic
roles.
Here
are
five
characters
that
have
nestled
their
way
into
the
hearts
of
fans,
ensuring
Arshad's
status
as
a
comedy
star
in
the
industry.
Munnabhai
MBBS:
Arshad
Warsi's
portrayal
of
the
lovable
and
loyal
Circuit
in
"Munnabhai
MBBS" won
hearts
instantly.
His
witty
one-liners
and
unwavering
support
for
Munnabhai
added
layers
of
comedy
to
the
film.
Golmaal:
In
the
"Golmaal" series,
Arshad's
role
as
Madhav
brought
laughter
galore
with
his
peculiar
antics
and
unique
sense
of
humor.
His
chemistry
with
the
ensemble
cast
elevated
the
comedy
quotient
to
new
heights.
Jolly
LLB:
As
the
street-smart
yet
endearing
Jagdish
Tyagi
aka
Jolly
in
"Jolly
LLB," Arshad
showcased
his
versatility
as
an
actor.
His
impeccable
comic
timing
and
effortless
charm
made
the
character
unforgettable.
Dhamaal:
Arshad's
role
as
Adi
in
"Dhamaal"
showcased
his
flair
for
slapstick
comedy.
His
misadventures
with
the
ensemble
cast
provided
non-stop
laughter,
making
it
a
memorable
comedy
caper.
Maine
Pyaar
Kyun
Kiya?:
In
"Maine
Pyaar
Kyun
Kiya?," Arshad's
portrayal
of
the
quirky
and
comical
Dr.
Akash
showcased
his
ability
to
steal
the
show
with
his
infectious
energy
and
impeccable
comic
timing.
Arshad
Warsi's
diverse
roles
have
not
only
tickled
our
funny
bone
but
also
cemented
his
legacy
as
a
comedic
genius
in
the
world
of
cinema.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 13:40 [IST]