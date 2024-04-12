5 Moments When Vijay Devarakonda Won The Hearts Of His Fans All Over Again!

Vijay
Devarakonda
is
not
just
loved
for
his
acting
prowess
but
also
for
his
deep
affection
and
appreciation
for
his
fans.
Known
for
his
genuine
and
heartfelt
gestures,
Vijay
has
consistently
gone
above
and
beyond
to
reciprocate
the
love
he
receives
from
his
admirers.
Here
are
some
instances
where
Vijay
Devarakonda
has
won
the
hearts
of
his
fans
all
over
again:
1.
Devara
Santa:
Every
Christmas,
Vijay
surprises
his
fans
with
his
special
gesture
known
as
Devara
Santa.
In
2022,
he
continued
this
tradition
by
sending
100
of
his
fans
to
the
picturesque
mountains
of
Manali.
The
joy
and
gratitude
of
his
fans
were
palpable
as
they
eagerly
boarded
an
aircraft
for
their
dream
vacation,
showcasing
Vijay's
generosity
and
thoughtfulness.
2.
The
Deverakonda
Birthday
Truck:
To
celebrate
the
birthdays
of
his
beloved
followers
and
express
his
gratitude
for
their
undying
support,
Vijay
initiated
the
Deverakonda
Birthday
Truck
tradition.
Starting
in
just
one
city
in
2018,
this
tradition
has
now
expanded
to
eight
cities
across
the
country.
Last
year,
fans
in
cities
like
Hyderabad,
Mumbai,
Chennai,
and
Delhi
were
treated
to
free
ice
creams
as
part
of
this
heartwarming
gesture.
3.
Fulfilling
Dreams:
Vijay
is
known
for
being
a
man
of
his
word,
and
he
proved
it
by
fulfilling
the
dream
of
an
aspiring
singer
fan.
The
lucky
fan
received
a
special
surprise
from
Vijay,
who
not
only
wished
her
luck
but
also
gave
her
the
opportunity
to
sing
for
his
film
'Liger',
showcasing
his
support
for
budding
talent.
4.
Sharing
Earnings
with
Fans:
When
his
film
'Kushi'
tasted
success,
Vijay
decided
to
share
his
happiness
with
his
fans
by
distributing
a
portion
of
his
earnings
from
the
film.
In
a
heartwarming
gesture,
he
announced
that
he
would
be
giving
₹1
lakh
each
to
100
deserving
families,
spreading
joy
and
prosperity
among
his
loyal
supporters.
5.
Encouraging
academic
excellence:
Vijay
is
not
just
about
entertaining
on-screen;
he
also
values
education
and
encourages
his
fans
to
excel
academically.
Responding
to
a
fan's
promise
to
start
preparing
for
exams
if
he
commented
on
their
video,
Vijay
not
only
responded
but
also
set
a
challenge,
promising
to
meet
the
fan
if
they
scored
90%
or
above,
inspiring
them
to
strive
for
excellence.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 22:03 [IST]