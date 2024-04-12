5 Moments When Vijay Devarakonda Won The Hearts Of His Fans All Over Again!

Vijay Devarakonda is not just loved for his acting prowess but also for his deep affection and appreciation for his fans. Known for his genuine and heartfelt gestures, Vijay has consistently gone above and beyond to reciprocate the love he receives from his admirers. Here are some instances where Vijay Devarakonda has won the hearts of his fans all over again:

1. Devara Santa: Every Christmas, Vijay surprises his fans with his special gesture known as Devara Santa. In 2022, he continued this tradition by sending 100 of his fans to the picturesque mountains of Manali. The joy and gratitude of his fans were palpable as they eagerly boarded an aircraft for their dream vacation, showcasing Vijay's generosity and thoughtfulness.

2. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck: To celebrate the birthdays of his beloved followers and express his gratitude for their undying support, Vijay initiated the Deverakonda Birthday Truck tradition. Starting in just one city in 2018, this tradition has now expanded to eight cities across the country. Last year, fans in cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi were treated to free ice creams as part of this heartwarming gesture.

3. Fulfilling Dreams: Vijay is known for being a man of his word, and he proved it by fulfilling the dream of an aspiring singer fan. The lucky fan received a special surprise from Vijay, who not only wished her luck but also gave her the opportunity to sing for his film 'Liger', showcasing his support for budding talent.

4. Sharing Earnings with Fans: When his film 'Kushi' tasted success, Vijay decided to share his happiness with his fans by distributing a portion of his earnings from the film. In a heartwarming gesture, he announced that he would be giving ₹1 lakh each to 100 deserving families, spreading joy and prosperity among his loyal supporters.

5. Encouraging academic excellence: Vijay is not just about entertaining on-screen; he also values education and encourages his fans to excel academically. Responding to a fan's promise to start preparing for exams if he commented on their video, Vijay not only responded but also set a challenge, promising to meet the fan if they scored 90% or above, inspiring them to strive for excellence.