Aashiqui 2 Celebrates 11 Years Of Release, Here's Revisiting Shraddha Kapoor's Popular Character Arohi
Eleven years after its release, 'Aashiqui 2' remains a Bollywood classic, celebrated for its captivating narrative and music. Shraddha Kapoor reflects on her role as Arohi, describing it as a career-defining, life-altering experience. The film's legacy continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, highlighting its timeless charm.
Eleven
years
on,
the
Bollywood
classic
'Aashiqui
2'
is
remembered
fondly
for
its
heartwarming
narrative
of
love
and
music.
Not
only
did
this
film
leave
an
indelible
mark
on
the
hearts
of
its
audience,
but
it
also
served
as
a
career-defining
moment
for
its
lead
actress,
Shraddha
Kapoor.
As
we
celebrate
this
significant
anniversary,
let's
look
back
at
Shraddha's
reflections
on
her
role
as
Arohi,
a
character
that
continues
to
captivate
fans
worldwide.
In
an
insightful
interview
from
two
years
ago,
Shraddha
Kapoor
opened
up
about
her
journey
with
'Aashiqui
2'.
She
described
the
role
of
Arohi
as
a
life-altering
experience,
stating,
"Arohi
came
into
my
life
and
changed
everything." This
role
not
only
shaped
her
professional
path
but
also
had
a
profound
impact
on
her
personal
growth.
Shraddha
expressed
her
deep
gratitude
towards
the
fans
whose
unwavering
support
has
been
a
source
of
motivation
for
her.
"I
am
forever
grateful
and
thankful
to
each
and
every
one
who
gave
so
much
love
to
me
as
Arohi,"
she
said,
highlighting
the
lasting
connection
people
have
with
the
film,
its
story,
and
its
memorable
songs.
Shraddha's
appreciation
extends
to
director
Mohit
Suri,
whom
she
credits
for
gifting
her
this
once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity.
Her
portrayal
of
Arohi
not
only
demonstrated
her
acting
prowess
but
also
solidified
her
standing
in
the
industry,
proving
that
'Aashiqui
2'
was
more
than
just
a
film;
it
was
a
milestone
in
her
career.
The
legacy
of
'Aashiqui
2'
endures,
with
its
songs
and
storyline
still
resonating
with
audiences
around
the
globe.
Shraddha
Kapoor's
performance
as
Arohi
is
a
testament
to
the
film's
timeless
charm
and
its
ability
to
stir
emotions
and
nostalgia.
As
we
reminisce
about
this
iconic
romantic
drama,
it's
clear
that
it
remains
one
of
Bollywood's
most
beloved
films,
thanks
in
large
part
to
the
unforgettable
characters
and
their
compelling
stories.