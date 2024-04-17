Animal Park To Border 2: 5 Franchise Movies We’re Looking Forward To Seeing

Through
the
years
we've
seen
some
amazing
franchise
films
grow
in
Bollywood
and
we
look
forward
to
a
lot
more.
Lets
take
a
look
at
the
top
5
upcoming
franchise
films
that
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating.
Animal
Park
With
its
intriguing
plot
and
outstanding
acting,
the
box
office
hit
"Animal," a
cinematic
masterwork,
won
over
the
hearts
of
fans
nationwide.
While
we
were
enthralled
by
Ranbir
Kapoor's
dual
character,
in
the
upcoming
Animal
Park
we
could
not
be
more
excited
to
see
Ranbir's
performance.
Viewers
are
excitedly
awaiting
"Animal
Park,"
the
sequel.
Border
2
"Border" by
JP
Films
is
still
a
timeless
classic,
starring
Sunny
Deol,
Jackie
Shroff
and
Sunil
Shetty
in
the
lead.
It
inspires
sentiments
of
patriotism.
According
to
rumours,
Nidhi
Dutta
is
all
set
to
produce
the
all
time
patriotic
classic
Border
2.
Sources
said
that
the
upcoming
movie
written
by
Nidhi
Dutta
herself,
is
to
include
the
Navy
and
the
Air
Force
as
these
bodies
were
also
involved
in
the
Battle
of
Longewala
in
1971.
Thus,
Border
2
will
recap
events
from
the
perspectives
of
all
three
wings
of
the
Indian
Armed
Forces.
Although
more
about
plot's
specifics
are
yet
unknown,
the
mere
mention
of
the
second
film
is
enough
to
generate
excitement
among
fans.
Welcome
to
the
Jungle
Evergreen
favourite
"Welcome" and
its
franchises
has
always
provided
fans
with
hearty
family
fun
and
laughs.
The
star
cast
of
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Akshay
Kumar,
Suniel
Shetty,
Arshad
Warsi,
Sanjay
Dutt,
Disha
Patani
and
many
more,
join
hands
for
franchise's
next
heartwarming
and
bone
tickling
laughter
packed
"Welcome
to
the
Jungle".
The
recent
release
of
the
teaser
has
added
a
notch
in
our
enthusiasm
that
awaits
the
third
instalment,
but
one
thing
is
for
sure:
it
will
be
an
unforgettable
spectacle
full
of
laughs.
Brahmastra
2
Part
One
of
"Brahmastra,"
which
starred
cinema
greats
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Nagarjuna,
Alia
Bhatt,
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
an
ensemble
cast,
was
a
shining
example
of
cinematic
brilliance.
Its
captivating
story,
amazing
visual
effects,
and
soul-stirring
soundtrack
blew
our
minds.
With
the
reveal
of
DEV,
the
mysterious
enemy,
and
the
suspected
participation
of
celebrities
like
Ranveer
Singh,
Yash,
and
Hrithik
Roshan,
the
excitement
for
the
sequel
is
palpable.
Under
the
imaginative
leadership
of
Ayan
Mukherjee,
this
epic
narrative
is
expected
to
reveal
new
facets.
No
Entry
2
Anees
Bazmee
makes
a
spectacular
comeback
the
"B
Positive"
way,
following
to
the
release
of
cherished
comedy
"No
Entry."
With
a
new
cast
that
includes
actors
of
masses
like
Arjun
Kapoor,
Varun
Dhawan,
and
Diljit
Dosanjh,
the
movie
is
expected
to
be
hilarious
and
entertaining.
A
humorous
voyage
awaits
us
as
Bazmee
and
producer
Boney
Kapoor
team
up
to
recreate
the
charm
of
the
original.
In
summary,
these
movies
show
off
Bollywood's
variety
and
energy,
drawing
viewers
in
with
their
enthralling
stories,
outstanding
acting,
and
memorable
moments.
Whether
it's
the
adventures
of
"Welcome"
or
the
patriotic
zeal
of
"Border,"
each
movie
leaves
a
lasting
impression
on
audiences.