Animal Park To Border 2: 5 Franchise Movies We’re Looking Forward To Seeing

Through the years we've seen some amazing franchise films grow in Bollywood and we look forward to a lot more. Lets take a look at the top 5 upcoming franchise films that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Animal Park

With its intriguing plot and outstanding acting, the box office hit "Animal," a cinematic masterwork, won over the hearts of fans nationwide. While we were enthralled by Ranbir Kapoor's dual character, in the upcoming Animal Park we could not be more excited to see Ranbir's performance. Viewers are excitedly awaiting "Animal Park," the sequel.

Border 2

"Border" by JP Films is still a timeless classic, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty in the lead. It inspires sentiments of patriotism. According to rumours, Nidhi Dutta is all set to produce the all time patriotic classic Border 2. Sources said that the upcoming movie written by Nidhi Dutta herself, is to include the Navy and the Air Force as these bodies were also involved in the Battle of Longewala in 1971. Thus, Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. Although more about plot's specifics are yet unknown, the mere mention of the second film is enough to generate excitement among fans.

Welcome to the Jungle

Evergreen favourite "Welcome" and its franchises has always provided fans with hearty family fun and laughs. The star cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani and many more, join hands for franchise's next heartwarming and bone tickling laughter packed "Welcome to the Jungle". The recent release of the teaser has added a notch in our enthusiasm that awaits the third instalment, but one thing is for sure: it will be an unforgettable spectacle full of laughs.

Brahmastra 2

Part One of "Brahmastra," which starred cinema greats Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in an ensemble cast, was a shining example of cinematic brilliance. Its captivating story, amazing visual effects, and soul-stirring soundtrack blew our minds. With the reveal of DEV, the mysterious enemy, and the suspected participation of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Yash, and Hrithik Roshan, the excitement for the sequel is palpable. Under the imaginative leadership of Ayan Mukherjee, this epic narrative is expected to reveal new facets.

No Entry 2

Anees Bazmee makes a spectacular comeback the "B Positive" way, following to the release of cherished comedy "No Entry." With a new cast that includes actors of masses like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, the movie is expected to be hilarious and entertaining. A humorous voyage awaits us as Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor team up to recreate the charm of the original.

In summary, these movies show off Bollywood's variety and energy, drawing viewers in with their enthralling stories, outstanding acting, and memorable moments. Whether it's the adventures of "Welcome" or the patriotic zeal of "Border," each movie leaves a lasting impression on audiences.