As Ghagra From Crew Continues to Win Hearts, Let’s Have a look at Five Things We Loved About Party Anthem

Amidst
the
whirlwind
of
excitement
surrounding
the
film
Crew,
one
song
stands
out
above
the
rest,
captivating
audiences
and
dominating
the
charts
with
its
infectious
energy
and
irresistible
charm
-
"Ghagra".
Let's
delve
into
why
this
song
has
become
the
ultimate
party
anthem
of
all
seasons.
Biggest
Trio:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon
form
the
powerhouse
trio
at
the
heart
of
Crew,
infusing
"Ghagra" with
their
undeniable
chemistry
and
electrifying
presence.
Their
camaraderie
ignites
the
screen,
promising
viewers
an
exhilarating
and
sizzling
experience.
Fusion
of
Folk
and
Fun:
While
"Ghagra" exudes
celebratory
vibes
fit
for
any
party,
it
also
pays
homage
to
India's
rich
folk
music
traditions.
This
fusion
of
contemporary
beats
with
traditional
elements
adds
depth
and
authenticity
to
the
song,
offering
a
refreshing
glimpse
into
the
heartland
music
scene.
Captivating
Choreography:
Piyush
&
Shazia's
masterful
choreography
breathes
life
into
"Ghagra",
captivating
audiences
with
its
infectious
energy
and
innovative
moves.
Every
step
is
meticulously
crafted,
ensuring
that
the
song
remains
etched
in
viewers'
minds
as
one
of
the
season's
best-choreographed
numbers.
Ultimate
Party
Anthem:
From
the
moment
the
first
note
hits,
"Ghagra" captivates
listeners,
compelling
them
to
hit
the
dance
floor
and
lose
themselves
in
its
irresistible
rhythm.
Sung
by
Romy
&
Srushti
Tawade,
the
song's
infectious
melody
and
catchy
lyrics
ensure
its
status
as
the
undisputed
party
anthem
of
the
season.
Fashionista
Feels:
Adding
to
the
song's
allure
are
the
stunning
costumes
adorned
by
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon.
Their
glamorous
avatars
sizzle
on
screen,
setting
fashion
trends
ablaze
and
elevating
the
song's
visual
appeal
to
new
heights.
"Ghagra"
from
Crew
is
more
than
just
a
song
-
it's
a
cultural
phenomenon
that
celebrates
the
magic
of
music,
dance,
and
camaraderie.
With
its
dynamic
trio,
infectious
beats,
and
mesmerizing
visuals,
this
chart-topping
anthem
is
sure
to
leave
a
lasting
impression
on
audiences
for
years
to
come.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 18:18 [IST]