From Kesari to Kasoombo: Bollywood Films Based on True Stories

Bollywood
has
a
long
tradition
of
bringing
history
to
life
on
the
big
screen.
These
films
not
only
entertain
audiences
but
also
shed
light
on
significant
moments
and
figures
from
India's
past.
These
films
transport
audiences
back
in
time,
showcasing
the
struggles
and
triumphs
of
the
past.
Let's
delve
into
this
epic
tale,
let's
explore
some
notable
Bollywood
historical
dramas
based
on
true
stories.
Kesari
(2019):
This
stirring
film
depicts
the
legendary
Battle
of
Saragarhi,
where
21
Sikh
soldiers
valiantly
defended
a
fort
against
a
massive
Afghan
army.
Akshay
Kumar
delivers
a
powerful
performance
as
Havildar
Ishar
Singh,
who
lead
and
countered
10,000
Pashtun
invaders.
Manikarnika:
The
Queen
of
Jhansi
(2019):
Kangana
Ranaut
delivers
a
captivating
performance
as
Rani
Lakshmibai,
the
fearless
warrior
queen
who
fought
against
British
rule
in
the
1857
Sepoy
Mutiny.
The
film
showcases
her
courage,
leadership,
and
strategic
brilliance
in
the
face
of
adversity.
The
Kashmir
Files
(2022):
This
film
depicts
the
exodus
of
Kashmiri
Pandits
from
their
homeland
in
the
1990s
after
a
series
of
gruesome
incidents.
The
film
delves
into
a
dark
chapter
of
Indian
history,
sparking
national
conversations
about
displacement
and
social
unrest.
The
Kerala
Story
(2023):
This
movie
revolves
around
a
gro
are
allegedly
forced
to
convert
to
Islam
and
join
the
militant
group
ISIS.
It
highlights
the
efforts
of
a
communist
leader,
highlighting
the
diverse
narratives
within
Indian
history.
Kasoombo:
This
upcoming
film,
which
is
releasing
pan
India
in
Hindi
on
3rd
May
2024,
promises
to
be
a
thrilling
addition
to
this
genre.
Set
in
the
14th
century,
Kasoombo
narrates
the
true
story
of
Dadu
Barot
and
his
51
villagers
who
bravely
resisted
the
expansionist
forces
of
Allauddin
Khilji
to
protect
their
temples
and
traditions.
These
are
just
a
few
examples
of
the
many
Bollywood
historical
dramas
that
draw
inspiration
from
real
events
and
characters.
So,
next
time
you're
looking
for
a
Bollywood
movie
that
offers
more
than
just
entertainment,
consider
exploring
the
world
of
films
based
on
true
stories.
