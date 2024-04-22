Happy birthday VD: 5 Must-Watch Movies of Bollywood's Heartthrob!

It's time to celebrate the favourite of all! VD! As Varun Dhawan hits the milestone of his 37th birthday this year, he stands as the epitome of Bollywood charm with an awe-inspiring cinematic journey. From heart-racing thrillers to rib-tickling comedies and intense crime dramas, Varun has mesmerized audiences, seasoned actors, and movie aficionados alike. His unmatched versatility and captivating performances have garnered him immense love and critical acclaim. So, as we raise a toast to the birthday boy, let's dive into 5 blockbuster movies that measure the depth and breadth of his talent, reaffirming Varun's status as a favourite across all spectrums of cinema enthusiasts.

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Bhaskar in the movie shines brightly, adding depth and emotion to the character and the film. As a man grappling with his newfound werewolf powers, Varun's acting brings out the struggle and turmoil beautifully. The film's thrilling twists and heartfelt moments are elevated by Varun's captivating performance, keeping viewers hooked till the end. Available on JioCinema, it's a favourite among fans, with Varun's acting being the highlight. Don't miss this must-watch film, where Varun's acting prowess takes center stage, delivering a gripping tale of courage and redemption.

Where to watch : JioCinema

Badlapur

Varun Dhawan steps into the shoes of Raghav (Raghu), a man shattered by the loss of his family to a bank robbery. With a gripping narrative, Raghu's relentless pursuit of justice unfolds over fifteen years. As he delves deeper, he uncovers the involvement of a powerful mobster, Liak, propelling him into a mission of vengeance. Packed with action and suspense, the film, available on JioCinema, is lauded as one of Varun's standout performances. Don't miss this thrilling ride as Raghu navigates through the shadows of retribution in this riveting tale of determination and sacrifice.

Where to watch : JioCinema

October

Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Danish in this poignant tale of love and sacrifice is nothing short of exceptional. His nuanced performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, capturing the essence of Danish's transformation with profound emotion. Through Varun's acting prowess, viewers witness the evolution of Danish's devotion to Shiuli, portraying the power of love in its purest form. This film stands out as a testament to Varun's acting brilliance, making it an absolute must-watch. Don't miss the opportunity to experience Varun's captivating performance, elevating this touching story to a whole new level of cinematic excellence.

Where to watch : Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan's double role in this delightful comedy adds an extra layer of hilarity to the film. As Rajeev Malhotra's twins, Prem and Raja, Varun's impeccable acting brings out the distinct personalities of each character, enhancing the comedic effect. His flawless portrayal creates uproarious confusion as the twins navigate mistaken identities and comedic family reunions. This film is a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts, all credits to VD's comedic timing and charisma. Don't miss out on this laughter-packed adventure, where Varun's acting prowess promises non-stop entertainment and guaranteed laughs for all.

Where to watch : Disney+Hotstar

Sui Dhaga

Varun Dhawan's portrayal of Mauji elevates this film to super-hit status with his stellar performance. As Mauji, he embodies resilience and determination, breathing life into the character with authenticity and depth. Varun's compelling portrayal brings out the emotional highs and lows of Mauji's journey, making it relatable and inspiring for audiences. His delivery of powerful dialogues and depiction of heartfelt moments resonate deeply, capturing the essence of the human spirit and his chemistry with Anushka in this non-glamorous film succeeds to create a relatable touch. Where to watch : Amazon Prime Video