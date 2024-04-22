Happy birthday VD: 5 Must-Watch Movies of Bollywood's Heartthrob!

It's
time
to
celebrate
the
favourite
of
all!
VD!
As
Varun
Dhawan
hits
the
milestone
of
his
37th
birthday
this
year,
he
stands
as
the
epitome
of
Bollywood
charm
with
an
awe-inspiring
cinematic
journey.
From
heart-racing
thrillers
to
rib-tickling
comedies
and
intense
crime
dramas,
Varun
has
mesmerized
audiences,
seasoned
actors,
and
movie
aficionados
alike.
His
unmatched
versatility
and
captivating
performances
have
garnered
him
immense
love
and
critical
acclaim.
So,
as
we
raise
a
toast
to
the
birthday
boy,
let's
dive
into
5
blockbuster
movies
that
measure
the
depth
and
breadth
of
his
talent,
reaffirming
Varun's
status
as
a
favourite
across
all
spectrums
of
cinema
enthusiasts.
Bhediya
Varun
Dhawan's
portrayal
of
Bhaskar
in
the
movie
shines
brightly,
adding
depth
and
emotion
to
the
character
and
the
film.
As
a
man
grappling
with
his
newfound
werewolf
powers,
Varun's
acting
brings
out
the
struggle
and
turmoil
beautifully.
The
film's
thrilling
twists
and
heartfelt
moments
are
elevated
by
Varun's
captivating
performance,
keeping
viewers
hooked
till
the
end.
Available
on
JioCinema,
it's
a
favourite
among
fans,
with
Varun's
acting
being
the
highlight.
Don't
miss
this
must-watch
film,
where
Varun's
acting
prowess
takes
center
stage,
delivering
a
gripping
tale
of
courage
and
redemption.
Where
to
watch
:
JioCinema
Badlapur
Varun
Dhawan
steps
into
the
shoes
of
Raghav
(Raghu),
a
man
shattered
by
the
loss
of
his
family
to
a
bank
robbery.
With
a
gripping
narrative,
Raghu's
relentless
pursuit
of
justice
unfolds
over
fifteen
years.
As
he
delves
deeper,
he
uncovers
the
involvement
of
a
powerful
mobster,
Liak,
propelling
him
into
a
mission
of
vengeance.
Packed
with
action
and
suspense,
the
film,
available
on
JioCinema,
is
lauded
as
one
of
Varun's
standout
performances.
Don't
miss
this
thrilling
ride
as
Raghu
navigates
through
the
shadows
of
retribution
in
this
riveting
tale
of
determination
and
sacrifice.
Where
to
watch
:
JioCinema
October
Varun
Dhawan's
portrayal
of
Danish
in
this
poignant
tale
of
love
and
sacrifice
is
nothing
short
of
exceptional.
His
nuanced
performance
brings
depth
and
authenticity
to
the
character,
capturing
the
essence
of
Danish's
transformation
with
profound
emotion.
Through
Varun's
acting
prowess,
viewers
witness
the
evolution
of
Danish's
devotion
to
Shiuli,
portraying
the
power
of
love
in
its
purest
form.
This
film
stands
out
as
a
testament
to
Varun's
acting
brilliance,
making
it
an
absolute
must-watch.
Don't
miss
the
opportunity
to
experience
Varun's
captivating
performance,
elevating
this
touching
story
to
a
whole
new
level
of
cinematic
excellence.
Where
to
watch
:
Amazon
Prime
Video
Varun
Dhawan's
double
role
in
this
delightful
comedy
adds
an
extra
layer
of
hilarity
to
the
film.
As
Rajeev
Malhotra's
twins,
Prem
and
Raja,
Varun's
impeccable
acting
brings
out
the
distinct
personalities
of
each
character,
enhancing
the
comedic
effect.
His
flawless
portrayal
creates
uproarious
confusion
as
the
twins
navigate
mistaken
identities
and
comedic
family
reunions.
This
film
is
a
must-watch
for
comedy
enthusiasts,
all
credits
to
VD's
comedic
timing
and
charisma.
Don't
miss
out
on
this
laughter-packed
adventure,
where
Varun's
acting
prowess
promises
non-stop
entertainment
and
guaranteed
laughs
for
all.
Where
to
watch
:
Disney+Hotstar
Sui
Dhaga
Varun
Dhawan's
portrayal
of
Mauji
elevates
this
film
to
super-hit
status
with
his
stellar
performance.
As
Mauji,
he
embodies
resilience
and
determination,
breathing
life
into
the
character
with
authenticity
and
depth.
Varun's
compelling
portrayal
brings
out
the
emotional
highs
and
lows
of
Mauji's
journey,
making
it
relatable
and
inspiring
for
audiences.
His
delivery
of
powerful
dialogues
and
depiction
of
heartfelt
moments
resonate
deeply,
capturing
the
essence
of
the
human
spirit
and
his
chemistry
with
Anushka
in
this
non-glamorous
film
succeeds
to
create
a
relatable
touch.
Where
to
watch
:
Amazon
Prime
Video
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 16:13 [IST]