Kalki 2898 AD: Facts About Ashwatthama To Know Before Watching Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Film

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to entertain the audiences with a unique tale of mythology and science fiction this year. The makers of the film recently unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's character through a grand monumental projection in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh. Ever since megastar Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the film was revealed, audiences have been intrigued to learn more about the mysterious character. Here are some facts about Ashwatthama from the epic Mahabharata that you must know before the film hits theaters:

1.)As the son of Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama is regarded as the fifth incarnation of Lord Shiva.

.

2.)According to the Mahabharata, the name "Ashwatthama" signifies "the sacred voice resembling that of a horse," stemming from the unique cry he emitted at birth. He is also known by other names such as Dronaputra, Guruputra, and Kripi Kumara.

3.)At birth, Ashwatthama bore a divine gem on his forehead, granting him dominion over all beings below humans and providing him with protection against hunger, thirst, fatigue, aging, diseases, and even weaponry. This gem rendered him nearly indestructible and immortal

4.)Ashwatthama possessed knowledge of various divine weapons, such as the Narayanastra, Brahmastra, and Brahmashirastra, making him one of the most formidable warriors of the Mahabharata. However, his impulsive nature ultimately led to his downfall.

5.)He was renowned as a formidable Maharathi who fought on the side of the Kauravas against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra War.

6.)After Ashwatthama tried to kill Uttara's unborn child, Lord Krishna cursed him with immortality. It's believed that Ashwatthama still wanders around Narmada Ghat and when people perform the Narmada Parikrama, there's a possibility that one may encounter him there.