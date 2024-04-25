Kalki 2898 AD: Facts About Ashwatthama To Know Before Watching Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Film

Kalki
2898
AD
is
all
set
to
entertain
the
audiences
with
a
unique
tale
of
mythology
and
science
fiction
this
year.
The
makers
of
the
film
recently
unveiled
Amitabh
Bachchan's
character
through
a
grand
monumental
projection
in
Nemawar,
Madhya
Pradesh.
Ever
since
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan's
portrayal
of
Ashwatthama
in
the
film
was
revealed,
audiences
have
been
intrigued
to
learn
more
about
the
mysterious
character.
Here
are
some
facts
about
Ashwatthama
from
the
epic
Mahabharata
that
you
must
know
before
the
film
hits
theaters:
1.)As
the
son
of
Dronacharya
and
Kripi,
Ashwatthama
is
regarded
as
the
fifth
incarnation
of
Lord
Shiva.
.
2.)According
to
the
Mahabharata,
the
name
"Ashwatthama" signifies
"the
sacred
voice
resembling
that
of
a
horse,"
stemming
from
the
unique
cry
he
emitted
at
birth.
He
is
also
known
by
other
names
such
as
Dronaputra,
Guruputra,
and
Kripi
Kumara.
3.)At
birth,
Ashwatthama
bore
a
divine
gem
on
his
forehead,
granting
him
dominion
over
all
beings
below
humans
and
providing
him
with
protection
against
hunger,
thirst,
fatigue,
aging,
diseases,
and
even
weaponry.
This
gem
rendered
him
nearly
indestructible
and
immortal
4.)Ashwatthama
possessed
knowledge
of
various
divine
weapons,
such
as
the
Narayanastra,
Brahmastra,
and
Brahmashirastra,
making
him
one
of
the
most
formidable
warriors
of
the
Mahabharata.
However,
his
impulsive
nature
ultimately
led
to
his
downfall.
5.)He
was
renowned
as
a
formidable
Maharathi
who
fought
on
the
side
of
the
Kauravas
against
the
Pandavas
in
the
Kurukshetra
War.
6.)After
Ashwatthama
tried
to
kill
Uttara's
unborn
child,
Lord
Krishna
cursed
him
with
immortality.
It's
believed
that
Ashwatthama
still
wanders
around
Narmada
Ghat
and
when
people
perform
the
Narmada
Parikrama,
there's
a
possibility
that
one
may
encounter
him
there.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 19:29 [IST]